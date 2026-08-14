Ex-NFL Player Booked for UFC Sacramento Fight After Winning UFC Contract

An undefeated heavyweight prospect will step into the cage for his UFC debut less than two weeks after earning a UFC contract.

Ahead of tomorrow’s UFC 330 card and its headlining title bout between Islam Makhachev and Ian Machado Garry, Tuesday saw this year’s edition of Dana White’s Contender Series kick off at the Meta APEX in Las Vegas, NV.

The five-fight card featured three finishes, and all but one of the night’s winning fighters were awarded contracts from UFC CEO Dana White immediately following the event.

Undefeated Heavyweight Anthony Wint to Debut at UFC Sacramento

It only took a couple of days for the UFC to book contract winner Bilal Hasan for a debut fight against Nilson Rojas at UFC Shanghai, and one of the other fighters from Week 1 of DWCS has now been booked for an even quicker debut.

First reported by Marcel Dorff, undefeated heavyweight Anthony Wint will take on fellow UFC newcomer Terrance Chatman on next Saturday’s UFC Fight Night card in Sacramento.

Anthony Wint Secured UFC Contract with 34-Second Finish

A former NFL player, Wint competed in the featured bout of last Tuesday’s DWCS card and only needed 34 seconds to stop Matt Adams and secure a UFC contract.

That performance came after “Bow Down” claimed the Fury FC heavyweight belt with a 37-second finish in March, and with his most recent win over Adams the 30-year-old has now knocked out four-straight opponents.

Only one of Wint’s seven professional fights have gone the distance, and he also went 3-0 with three finishes during a brief amateur run before making his professional MMA debut in 2023.

Terrance Chatman Gets Surprsie UFC Call-Up

Wint’s UFC debut will come against a fellow Fury FC veteran in Chatman, who began his professional career with four-straight wins before he dropped a split decision to Myron Dennis at Fury FC 118 in April.

“The Answer” rebounded from that setback last month when he stopped Juan Torres with leg kicks in the opening round, which marked Chatman’s fourth win via stoppage out of his five professional victories.

UFC Sacramento is headlined by a pivotal middleweight bout between Anthony Hernandez and Gregory Rodrigues, and the addition of a heavyweight matchup between Wint and Chatman brings the card up to a total of 13 scheduled fights.

UFC Sacramento Fight Card

Main Event: Anthony Hernandez vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Co-Main Event: Reinier de Ridder vs. Roman Dolidze

Serghei Spivac vs. Vitor Petrino

Jackson McVey vs. Wes Schultz

Carli Judice vs. Jeisla Chaves

MarQuel Mederes vs. Mason Jones

Shamil Gaziev vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Shanelle Dyer vs. Elise Reed

Nasrat Haqparast vs. Chris Padilla

Jamall Emmers vs. Lerryan Douglas

Gauge Young vs. Stan Dosainvil

Anthony Wint vs. Terrance Chatman

Marcio Barbosa vs. Ryan Kuse