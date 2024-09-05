UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Full Card Odds & Best Bets
The UFC returns from a week off for another Fight Night event at the Apex, and MMAKO is here to give you full money line odds for every matchup at the event as well as look at some of the best betting options available.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
UFC Fight Night Full Fight Card Odds
• Gilbert Burns (+154) vs. Sean Brady (-185)
• Jéssica Andrade (+250) vs. Natália Silva (-310)
• Steve Garcia (-185) vs. Kyle Nelson (+154)
• Matt Schnell vs. Cody Durden*
• Trevor Peek (-120) vs. Yanal Ashmouz (+100)
• Rongzhu (-258) vs. Chris Padilla (+210)
• Isaac Dulgarian (-2400) vs. Brendon Marotte (+1200)
• Felipe dos Santos (+150) vs. André Lima (-180)
• Yizha (+215) vs. Gabriel Santos (-265)
• Jacqueline Amorim (-310) vs. Vanessa Demopoulos (+250)
• Andre Petroski (-278) vs. Dylan Budka (+255)
• Zygimantas Ramaska (+110) vs. Nathan Fletcher (-130)
*DraftKings odds for this fight will be added when they become available
UFC Fight Night Small Favorite Bets
Nathan Fletcher to Defeat Zygimantas Ramaska (-130)
There’s some concern here for Fletcher after a medical issue pulled this fight from the Cannonier vs. Borralho card two weeks ago, but given how quickly the matchup was rebooked he's presumably not experiencing any lingering issues. Ramaska’s finishing ability is something that Fletcher can’t take lightly, but I expect the 26-year-old will get the job done here after a disappointing outing on The Ultimate Fighter 32.
Trevor Peek to Defeat Yanal Ashmouz (-120)
Ashmouz is coming off the first loss of his professional career, while Peek is looking to avoid a second-straight loss that would bring his UFC record to 2-3. “Red Fox” has finished most of the opponent he’s faced, but Peek’s toughness should allow him to make this a gritty fight that favors him more than it does Ashmouz.
UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Preview
UFC Fight Night Underdog Bets
Felipe dos Santos to Defeat André Lima (+150)
This is one of the most interesting matchups on the card, especially after Lima narrowly avoided the first loss of his career when he took a split decision over Mitch Raposo in his last outing. Dos Santos is coming off a split decision victory that marked the first win of his UFC career, but fans also saw him go the distance in a strong showing against top flyweight Manel Kape when he debuted at UFC 293.
Gilbert Burns to Defeat Sean Brady (+154)
Already on the first two-fight skid of his career, Burns is in danger of dropping three-straight bouts when he heads to Las Vegas to meet Brady. There are certainly question marks around the Brazilian now that he’s 38 years old, but given how long he’s been fighting top welterweight competition it’s hard to pass him up at plus money when he faces another fighter that primarily prefers to grapple.
UFC Fight Night Prop Bets
Jéssica Andrade vs. Natália Silva Goes Under 2.5 Rounds (+135)
Both of these women have proven finishing skills, and this is also Andrade’s first fight at flyweight since she was submitted by Erin Blanchfield in their UFC Fight Night main event last year. That result kicked off a three-fight run of stoppage-losses for “Bate Estaca”, and while Andrade is a dangerous finisher in her own right Silva has also scored two knockouts in her five UFC appearances.
Steve Garcia to Defeat Kyle Nelson via KO/TKO (-135)
I picked this prop bet for Garcia’s last fight against Seung Woo Choi, so why not see if he can keep things rolling here? A five-fight knockout streak would be quite an achievement, but if Garcia can keep this fight at his preferred range he’s absolutely going to test Nelson’s chin with some big shots.
Jaqueline Amorim to Defeat Vanessa Demopoulos via Submission (+275)
This one is a bit more of a long shot (as the odds reflect) but Amorim is a dangerous submission threat whenever a fight hits the canvas. Demopoulos has yet to be submitted in her MMA career, but at nearly 3-1 odds it's at least worth considering if Amorim could snatch yet another submission-win in Las Vegas.
UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Full Card Picks & Predictions
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
