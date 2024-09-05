UFC Card This Weekend Takes Another Hit, Losing Former Title Challenger
UFC Vegas 97 has lost its second fight in a row.
UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Full Card Picks & Predictions
A Flyweight Fight Fell Through Days Ago
Withdrawals are the norm when it comes to the hurt business, with flyweight Alessandro Costa having to pull out of his fight against Matt Schnell due to injury just a few days ago. Schnell's camp will not be for nothing, however, as Cody Durden stepped in on short notice to save the day - signing a new four-fight contract with the promotion in the process.
One More Fight Cancellation
On top of this and two previous fight cancellations in Calvin Kattar vs. Kyle Nelson and Marcus McGhee vs. Aiemann Zahabi, this weekend's card lost another fight, this time in the light heavyweight division with Ovince Saint Preux vs. Ryan Spann being cancelled.
The UFC announced on Wednesday that Saint Preux had withdrawn from the bout due to illness, just days out from his 45th fight as a professional.
Once a challenger for the interim title against Jon Jones, the 41-year-old OSP has bounced around between wins and losses in recent years, obtaining some momentum his last time out, picking up a decision win over the much younger Kennedy Nzechukwu, 32, in a fan-friendly fight in March.
As for Spann, the formerly ranked contender from Texas has seen better days, currently on a three-fight skid to the likes of Nikita Krylov, Anthony Smith and rising prospect Bogdan Guskov back in April.
A win this weekend might've gotten either fighter back into the light heavyweight rankings, but alas, Saint Preux and Spann will have to fight each other another day, that is, if the perennial contenders are rebooked.
The Show Goes On
UFC Vegas 97 will continue with a somewhat stacked 12-fight lineup headlined by a welterweight battle between top contenders Gilbert Burns and Sean Brady. Former UFC Strawweight Champion Jessica Andrade competes in the co-main event of the evening against flyweight hot shot Natália Silva, who's 5-0 in the UFC.
UFC Fight Night Gilbert Burns vs. Sean Brady Preview
