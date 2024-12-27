Ex-UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Explains Decision to Ditch Social Media
Sean O'Malley, one of the UFC's most viral fighters and a near social media influencer, is sacrificing his online presence for a greater cause.
'Suga' Sean O'Malley aims to bounce back from his second professional loss against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September 2024. Before this, O'Malley's only defeat came against Marlon Vera in what many fans viewed as a fluke injury loss, which he avenged dominantly at UFC 299.
Now, O'Malley is embarking on a self-imposed social media 'detox,' aiming to reconnect with his 'higher self'.
Why Sean O’Malley Is Detoxxing From Social Media
"I don't know how to articulate this yet," O'Malley said on his podcast. "But I feel like my higher self is trying to tell me something... But I'm too distracted and out of touch with reality to grasp what's trying to be taught... I just feel like the only way to do that is to disconnect from distractions, and dude, social media's the biggest distraction for me right now."
O'Malley explained that his social media will still be managed by his team, but he won't be actively engaging with the platforms on his phone.
According to research, 62.3 percent of the world's population uses social media. The average daily usage is 2 hours and 23 minutes, or over 36 days of the year, which could be an extra month or so of training in O'Malley's case.
More MMA Knockout News
- Unexpected Opponent Teases Surprise London Fight with Leon Edwards
- UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis Finds New “Training Partner” for Sean Strickland Rematch
- Alexander Volkanovski Rounds Out His List of Top 5 UFC Fighters with Surprising Name
- ‘The Fight for My Life' - Jiri Prochazka on Odds of Alex Pereira UFC Trilogy
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and boxing.
Follow MMA Knockout on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.