Ex-UFC Champ Sean O’Malley Explains Decision to Ditch Social Media

Sean O'Malley is looking for a way to reconnect with his 'higher self'

Mathew Riddle

Sep 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Sean OíMalley of the United States (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere.
Sep 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Sean OíMalley of the United States (red gloves) fights Merab Dvalishvili of Georgia (blue gloves) during Riyadh Season Noche UFC 306 at The Sphere. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Sean O'Malley, one of the UFC's most viral fighters and a near social media influencer, is sacrificing his online presence for a greater cause.

'Suga' Sean O'Malley aims to bounce back from his second professional loss against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September 2024. Before this, O'Malley's only defeat came against Marlon Vera in what many fans viewed as a fluke injury loss, which he avenged dominantly at UFC 299.

Now, O'Malley is embarking on a self-imposed social media 'detox,' aiming to reconnect with his 'higher self'.

Sean O'Malley
Oct 21, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Mixed martial artist Sean O'Malley attends the game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Why Sean O’Malley Is Detoxxing From Social Media

"I don't know how to articulate this yet," O'Malley said on his podcast. "But I feel like my higher self is trying to tell me something... But I'm too distracted and out of touch with reality to grasp what's trying to be taught... I just feel like the only way to do that is to disconnect from distractions, and dude, social media's the biggest distraction for me right now."

O'Malley explained that his social media will still be managed by his team, but he won't be actively engaging with the platforms on his phone.

According to research, 62.3 percent of the world's population uses social media. The average daily usage is 2 hours and 23 minutes, or over 36 days of the year, which could be an extra month or so of training in O'Malley's case.

