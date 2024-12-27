Unexpected Opponent Teases Surprise London Fight with Leon Edwards
As we close in on the new year, we're still none the wiser about who Leon Edwards will fight in the headlining spot of UFC London on March 22, 2025.
'Rocky' revealed his spot in the main event in November, and a few names lingered on the tongues of many UFC fans, including Jack Della Maddalena and Sean Brady, the latter of whom put his name forward for the fight earlier in December.
Now, a fighter who was unheard of in the UFC before 2024 has hinted that he could occupy that marquee spot opposite Edwards.
Carlos Prates Hints at Potential Fight With Leon Edwards
In an Instagram story on December 27, 'The Nightmare' Carlos Prates shared an edit of him fighting Edwards with a caption reading 'soon'. The 21-6 fighter debuted in the UFC in February 2024, going on to secure four knockouts and four performance bonuses this year.
UFC CEO Dana White had revealed big plans for Prates before the Brazilian had a foot injury. He was also reportedly offered to Shavkat Rakhmonov in place of Belal Muhammad at UFC 310. The UFC's agenda could have Prates in a super fight in the new year.
