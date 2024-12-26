UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis Finds New “Training Partner” for Sean Strickland Rematch
Dricus Du Plessis is using some unorthodox methods to prepare for his upcoming UFC title defense against Sean Strickland.
Du Plessis Wrangles Shark Ahead Of Strickland Rematch
Undefeated since joining the UFC in 2020, Du Plessis is coming off the first successful defense of his middleweight belt after he became the first fighter to submit Israel Adesanya in their headlining matchup at UFC 305.
“Stillknocks” claimed the middleweight title from Strickland following the latter fighter’s own shocking upset-win over Adesanya, and now the two men are set to meet again Iin Sydney, Australia in the main event of UFC 312 after Strickland took a split decision over former title challenger Paulo Costa in June.
The first meeting between the two men ended in a razor-close split decision, and ahead of the rematch Du Plessis appears to have adopted an unorthodox training method that he shared with fans on his Instagram.
The South African’s grappling certainly looks to have been helpful against the unfortunate shark after he also used that skillset to get the better of Adesanya, and after scoring a number of takedowns in his first meeting with Strickland it remains to be seen if Du Plessis will fall back on his grappling or choose to largely stand and trade strikes in his second title defense.
UFC 312 will take place on February 8 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena, and in addition to the headlining title fight there will also be UFC gold on the line in the co-main event when the undefeated Tatiana Suarez challenges Strawweight Champion Zhang Weili.
