It looks like former UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis may have his next fight lined up.

The UFC’s 2026 schedule is rapidly drawing to a close, as the promotion returns to Doha, Qatar tomorrow for a UFC Fight Night event before a rare break next Saturday during Thanksgiving weekend.

Following UFC Qatar, December only features two UFC events to close out the promotion’s 2026 calendar before a nearly month-long gap that will end on January 16 when the UFC returns to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.

Dricus du Plessis Teases News for Next UFC Fight

The first two UFC title fights of 2027 are already set, as two belts will be on the line on January 30 when UFC 336 takes place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

Joshua Van looks on before his flyweight title bout against Alexandre Pantoja (not pictured) during UFC 331 at Crypto.com Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Two former champions in Jiří Procházka and Aljamain Sterling will be in action this Saturday at UFC Qatar, and this week former middleweight titleholder du Plessis informed fans that he’s also got some big news coming in the near future.

"Stillknocks" Defended the UFC Middleweight Belt Twice

A former EFC and KSW champion, du Plessis joined the UFC in 2020 and put together a 6-0 run capped off by a second-round finish of two-time middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker to earn his first shot at UFC gold.

Robert Whittaker (red gloves) fights Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

After taking a split decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 to claim the middleweight belt, “Stillknocks” successfully defended his title against Israel Adesanya before he also bested Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312.

Sean Strickland (red gloves) fights Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Du Plessis was unseated by Khamzat Chimaev in August of last year, but the South African returned to the win column over the summer when he headlined UFC Oklahoma City and took a unanimous decision over former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.

Who Will Dricus du Plessis Fight Next?

The win over Usman put du Plessis right back into the middleweight title mix, especially given that Strickland once again holds the division’s belt after upsetting Chimaev at UFC 328.

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

All signs seemed to be pointing towards a rematch with Nassourdine Imavov for Strickland’s first title defense, but the champion has been vocal about fighter pay over the last several months and appears to be somewhat at odds with the promotion.

Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A third meeting with Strickland could be a possibility for du Plessis’s next fight, but it seems more likely that he might meet another top fighter like Chimaev or Brendan Allen in what could serve as a number one contender fight for the middleweight division.