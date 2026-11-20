Ex-UFC Champion Dricus du Plessis Teases Next Fight News
It looks like former UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis may have his next fight lined up.
The UFC’s 2026 schedule is rapidly drawing to a close, as the promotion returns to Doha, Qatar tomorrow for a UFC Fight Night event before a rare break next Saturday during Thanksgiving weekend.
Following UFC Qatar, December only features two UFC events to close out the promotion’s 2026 calendar before a nearly month-long gap that will end on January 16 when the UFC returns to the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX.
Dricus du Plessis Teases News for Next UFC Fight
The first two UFC title fights of 2027 are already set, as two belts will be on the line on January 30 when UFC 336 takes place at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.
Two former champions in Jiří Procházka and Aljamain Sterling will be in action this Saturday at UFC Qatar, and this week former middleweight titleholder du Plessis informed fans that he’s also got some big news coming in the near future.
"Stillknocks" Defended the UFC Middleweight Belt Twice
A former EFC and KSW champion, du Plessis joined the UFC in 2020 and put together a 6-0 run capped off by a second-round finish of two-time middleweight titleholder Robert Whittaker to earn his first shot at UFC gold.
After taking a split decision over Sean Strickland at UFC 297 to claim the middleweight belt, “Stillknocks” successfully defended his title against Israel Adesanya before he also bested Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312.
Du Plessis was unseated by Khamzat Chimaev in August of last year, but the South African returned to the win column over the summer when he headlined UFC Oklahoma City and took a unanimous decision over former UFC Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman.
Who Will Dricus du Plessis Fight Next?
The win over Usman put du Plessis right back into the middleweight title mix, especially given that Strickland once again holds the division’s belt after upsetting Chimaev at UFC 328.
All signs seemed to be pointing towards a rematch with Nassourdine Imavov for Strickland’s first title defense, but the champion has been vocal about fighter pay over the last several months and appears to be somewhat at odds with the promotion.
A third meeting with Strickland could be a possibility for du Plessis’s next fight, but it seems more likely that he might meet another top fighter like Chimaev or Brendan Allen in what could serve as a number one contender fight for the middleweight division.
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.