UFC Reportedly Targeting Highly-Anticipated Sean Strickland Title Defense in 2027

Oh, here we go... again. The continuous carousel of the UFC middleweight championship may be back in full force following recent uncertainty concerning Sean Strickland's willingness to remain the organization's middleweight titleholder.

In a bit of a relief, MMAJunkie's Mike Bohn reported Tuesday night that the UFC plans to bring Strickland back as part of its Q1 schedule for the first title defense of his second stint as middleweight champion in a rematch against Nassourdine Imavov.

The fight is set to take place next February, "somewhere in Florida," Bohn said. Although unconfirmed, it would seem UFC 337 is the likely event, with UFC 336 set for Saturday, Jan. 30 in Toronto, Canada.

🚨 Sean Strickland vs Nassourdine Imavov is being targeted for February in Florida



The fight is reportedly “close to being signed” 👀



(via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/Q75mkann30 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) October 27, 2026

Bohn said that many of Strickland's comments are untrue, especially regarding his pay. Several sources, Bohn added, have said Strickland continues to be paid well over a million dollars per fight and will earn somewhere around that ballpark for the Imavov rematch.

Could Strickland-Chimaev 2 Still Happen?

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is also unknown when the UFC will announce the fight officially, as contracts are still ongoing but are "close to being signed," Bohn said. Given the UFC's current cadence, it would make sense for it to drop during UFC 334 on Saturday, Nov. 14 in New York City. Or, at the absolute latest, during UFC 335 on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Las Vegas.

Strickland and Imavov fought each other at UFC Fight Night in Jan. 2023, with Strickland earning a unanimous decision en route to his eventual first title fight with Israel Adesanya later that year at UFC 293.

Strickland has won three of his last five fights, with both of his losses coming in title fights to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 and UFC 312.

Strickland-Imavov 2 Announcement Inevitable

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strickland beat Khamzat Chimaev to regain the title at UFC 328 in May, earning a split decision. It's a fight and rematch Chimaev still wants to pursue in the future if the UFC and Strickland are open to it. Bohn admitted that's the direction the UFC is likely trying to take, too, which could play out should Strickland win.

Strickland nor Imavov have reacted directly to Bohn's reporting. Neither has UFC CEO Dana White, who was in Abu Dhabi last Saturday for UFC 333 and has been largely on the road as the promotion has remained international for the better part of a month.

For now, the waiting game continues.