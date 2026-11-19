The UFC has officially revealed the full fight card for a Dallas event that will kick off the promotion’s 2027 schedule.

Scheduled to take place on January 16 at the American Airlines Center, the UFC’s return to Dallas is headlined by a huge featherweight clash between former interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez and top

contender Steve Garcia.

Originally scheduled for UFC 335, the matchup between Rodriguez and Garcia was announced as the UFC Dallas main event during the broadcast for last Saturday’s UFC 334 card at Madison Square Garden.

Daniel Rodriguez Faces Roberto Soldić in UFC Dallas Co-Main Event

There were already several rumored or confirmed fights for UFC Dallas prior to last weekend’s main event news, and this week the UFC unveiled the full 12-fight slate for the January 16 card via press release.

Daniel Rodriguez during weigh-ins for UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the co-main event, former KSW and ONE Championship star Roberto Soldić will try to improve to 2-0 in the UFC when he takes on Daniel Rodriguez.

Roberto Soldic (red gloves) fights Khaos Williams (blue gloves) during UFC 332 at Delta Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rodriguez brought a three-fight win streak into a UFC Belgrade main event against Uros Medic that he lost via 30-second knockout, while Soldić successfully debuted in the UFC at UFC 332 with a unanimous decision over Khaos Williams.

UFC Dallas Includes Multiple Welterweight Matchups

UFC Dallas features several more high-profile welterweight contests, as Chidi Njokuani is also slated to take on Ignacio Bahamondes in a fight that looks likely to produce some sort of post-fight bonus.

Chidi Njokuani (red gloves) fights against Joel Alvarez (blue gloves) during UFC 330 at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Geoff Neal will also attempt to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on Chris Curtis, who is set to return after dropping a decision to Myktybek Orolbai in his last outing in March.

Chris Curtis, left, throws a punch at Max Griffin during a UFC Fight Night welterweight fight at Bridgestone Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Magomedov Zaynukov's Return Highlights Other Notable UFC Dallas Fights

In the lightweight division, Magomedov Zaynukov and Piero Duaylupo will put their respective undefeated records on the line in what will be Duaylupo's promotional debut after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series earlier this year.

Another lightweight bout features longtime UFC veteran Diego Ferreira squaring off with MarQuel Mederos, and UFC Dallas will also see former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz try to snap a three-fight skid against Sam Hughes.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (red gloves) fights Iasmin Lucindo (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The official press release for UFC Dallas lists a total of 12 fights, which still leaves room for the UFC to add another bout or two with just under two months to go until the event.

UFC Dallas Fight Card

Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs. Steve Garcia

Co-Main Event: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Roberto Soldić

Geoff Neal vs. Chris Curtis

Diego Ferreira vs. MarQuel Mederos

Chidi Njokuani vs. Ignacio Bahamondes

Magomed Zaynukov vs. Piero Guaylupo

John Garza vs. Toshiomi Kazama

Steven Asplund vs. Gokhan Sarkicam

Gilbert Urbina vs. Robert Valentin

Sam Hughes vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Ryan Spann vs. Louis Sutherland

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Elisha Ellison