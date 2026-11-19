UFC Announces Full Fight Card for Year-Opening UFC Dallas Event
The UFC has officially revealed the full fight card for a Dallas event that will kick off the promotion’s 2027 schedule.
Scheduled to take place on January 16 at the American Airlines Center, the UFC’s return to Dallas is headlined by a huge featherweight clash between former interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez and top
contender Steve Garcia.
Originally scheduled for UFC 335, the matchup between Rodriguez and Garcia was announced as the UFC Dallas main event during the broadcast for last Saturday’s UFC 334 card at Madison Square Garden.
Daniel Rodriguez Faces Roberto Soldić in UFC Dallas Co-Main Event
There were already several rumored or confirmed fights for UFC Dallas prior to last weekend’s main event news, and this week the UFC unveiled the full 12-fight slate for the January 16 card via press release.
In the co-main event, former KSW and ONE Championship star Roberto Soldić will try to improve to 2-0 in the UFC when he takes on Daniel Rodriguez.
Rodriguez brought a three-fight win streak into a UFC Belgrade main event against Uros Medic that he lost via 30-second knockout, while Soldić successfully debuted in the UFC at UFC 332 with a unanimous decision over Khaos Williams.
UFC Dallas Includes Multiple Welterweight Matchups
UFC Dallas features several more high-profile welterweight contests, as Chidi Njokuani is also slated to take on Ignacio Bahamondes in a fight that looks likely to produce some sort of post-fight bonus.
Geoff Neal will also attempt to snap a two-fight skid when he takes on Chris Curtis, who is set to return after dropping a decision to Myktybek Orolbai in his last outing in March.
Magomedov Zaynukov's Return Highlights Other Notable UFC Dallas Fights
In the lightweight division, Magomedov Zaynukov and Piero Duaylupo will put their respective undefeated records on the line in what will be Duaylupo's promotional debut after earning a UFC contract on Dana White’s Contender Series earlier this year.
Another lightweight bout features longtime UFC veteran Diego Ferreira squaring off with MarQuel Mederos, and UFC Dallas will also see former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz try to snap a three-fight skid against Sam Hughes.
The official press release for UFC Dallas lists a total of 12 fights, which still leaves room for the UFC to add another bout or two with just under two months to go until the event.
UFC Dallas Fight Card
Main Event: Yair Rodriguez vs. Steve Garcia
Co-Main Event: Daniel Rodriguez vs. Roberto Soldić
Geoff Neal vs. Chris Curtis
Diego Ferreira vs. MarQuel Mederos
Chidi Njokuani vs. Ignacio Bahamondes
Magomed Zaynukov vs. Piero Guaylupo
John Garza vs. Toshiomi Kazama
Steven Asplund vs. Gokhan Sarkicam
Gilbert Urbina vs. Robert Valentin
Sam Hughes vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz
Ryan Spann vs. Louis Sutherland
Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Elisha Ellison
Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.