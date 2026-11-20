The UFC returns to Doha, Qatar this weekend, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 of the card’s bouts.

In the main event, undefeated light heavyweight Navajo Stirling will try to defeat another former UFC champion when he takes on Jiří Procházka, who returns for the first time since being knocked out by Carlos Ulberg at UFC 327 in a fight for the division’s vacant title.

Another former UFC champion is also in action in the co-main event, as Aljamain Sterling looks to secure his third win in a row and move into the featherweight title conversation in a fight with the hard-hitting Kevin Vallejos.

UFC Qatar Main Card Predictions

Jiří Procházka vs. Navajo Stirling

Navajo Stirling celebrates his win over Jan Błachowicz (not shown) during UFC Fight Night at Belgrade Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stirling turned a lot of heads with a brutal knockout of Jan Błachowicz his last time out, and while Procházka’s wild style has broken plenty of top-level fighters I do wonder if another recent loss via knockout will compromise his ability to drag opponents into that sort of fight.

(Pick: Stirling)

Aljamain Sterling vs. Kevin Vallejos

Aljamain Sterling during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

This matchup looks like it’s going to come down to Sterling’s wrestling vs. Vallejos’ striking, and I’m going to slightly lean with the former UFC champion to get his hand raised in what admittedly might not be the most exciting performance.

(Pick: Sterling)

Dan Hooker vs. Brian Ortega

Dan Hooker (red gloves) fights Salahdine Parnasse (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A change in weight class seems like a fairly desperate move for Ortega given his recent run of results, and he’s also facing a fighter in Hooker that's in search of a big win to snap his current three-fight skid.

(Pick: Hooker)

Kyoji Horiguchi vs. Asu Almabayev

Asu Almabayev (blue gloves) fights CJ Vergara (red gloves) during UFC 299 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A strong start to Horiguchi’s second UFC run came to a brutal end his last time out against Manel Kape, and I think that Almabayev presents a fairly difficult test for the Japanese star to try and bounce back from that loss.

(Pick: Almabayev)

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Jared Cannonier

Ikram Aliskerov (red gloves) reacts after defeating Andre Muniz (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cannonier is in serious need of a win here after back-to-back losses and 1-4 stretch over his last five fights, but he’s been handed a tough matchup here in the well-rounded Aliskerov.

(Pick: Aliskerov)

UFC Vegas 124 Preliminary Card Predictions

Santiago Luna vs. Aleksandre Topuria

This is probably the most underrated matchup on the entire UFC Qatar card, and while I do think Topuria will get his hand raised this could be much more of a back-and-forth affair than some fans may be expecting.

(Pick: Topuria)

Shamil Gaziev vs. Tallison Teixeira

Martin Buday (red gloves) fights Shamil Gaziev (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Gaziev isn’t far removed from back-to-back losses via knockout, but as long as he doesn’t get careless against the towering Teixeira then he’s the fighter with more tools to pick up the win in this matchup.

(Pick: Gaziev)

Amir Albazi vs. Alessandro Costa

Alessandro Costa during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Costa was knocked out when he made his UFC debut against Albazi in 2022, but the Brazilian has made some significant strides since then and is facing a version of “The Prince” that's looked to be a bit diminished following a serious neck injury.

(Pick: Costa)

Jake Matthews vs. Tahir Abdullayev

Phil Rowe (red gloves) fights Jake Matthews (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Abdullayev is very experienced and comes into this matchup after a strong showing in his UFC debut, but I think he’s going to struggle to control Matthews on the mat for any extended length of time in this particular matchup.

(Pick: Matthews)

Nikolas Motta vs. Dom Mar Fan

Provided that he can keep Fan from slowing this fight down with his grappling, Motta should boast a speed and power advantage while the two men are trading strikes.

(Pick: Motta)

Diyar Nurgozhay vs. Alik Lorenz

Rafael Tobias (red gloves) fights Diyar Nurgozhay (blue gloves) during UFC 326 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nurgozhay finally showed off the knockout power fans have been waiting to see in his last fight with Bruno Lopes, and I think he should be able to get the better of Lorenz here in what may just end of being a one-round firefight.

(Pick: Nurgozhay)

John Mitchell vs. Shoaib Yousaf

This matchup between UFC newcomers sees Yousaf come in riding the momentum of six-straight wins, and I think that “The Assassin” will extend that run here even though Mitchell had a solid run in the PFL and returned to the win column his last time out.

(Pick: Yousaf)

Be sure to check back with us later tomorrow for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Qatar.