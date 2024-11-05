Ex-UFC Contender Jimmie Rivera Previews BKFC Title Fight vs. Kai Stewart
Title fights don't get much bigger than this for Jimmie Rivera.
The former UFC Bantamweight contender is one-half of the BKFC on DAZN 2 main event, competing against featherweight champion Kai Stewart in Billings, Montana this weekend. Rivera's title opportunity arrives after two wins in the ring, his last a decision effort over former Bellator champion Daniel Straus in May.
Rivera nearly reached title contention during his time in the UFC, once having a 21-1 record with a #4 ranking next to his name. "El Terror" would never fight for the belt, falling short of that in a top contender bout against Marlon Moraes and exchanging wins and losses to the top dogs at 135lbs like Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.
'King' Kai Stewart "Doesn't Bring What I Bring To The Table..."
Now fighting up a weight class at 145lbs with no gloves on, Rivera challenges the undefeated, unapologetic Stewart for his first crack at a major world title.
"His personality is a little awkward, but as a fighter, he's definitely tough," Rivera told MMA Knockout regarding the current champ Stewart. "He doesn't bring what I bring to the table, but he's definitely tough. He definitely has a good gas tank, and he goes out there and fights, which is cool, which is something I appreciate as a fighter."
"I think I did really good as a [UFC] bantamweight, and I think I could have changed a few things, but as you fight at those high levels and fight the best in the world, you're still learning and you're still getting better. What I do know now that I wish I knew back then, I think could have helped me with my career."
"I feel 10 times better," Rivera said of fighting at featherweight after prevously fighting over the limit in catchweight and lightweight bouts in the BKFC. "I was always a very big bantamweight. It was always a hard cut for me. Fighting at 145 is obviously a lot easier to cut."
"It'll Mean A Lot To Me," Rivera On BKFC Gold Around His Waist
Getting the hang of bare-knuckle boxing is the 35-year-old Rivera, who's had five fights under the BKFC banner. There have been no finishes yet for the UFC vet, but he's looking to take out the durable Stewart towards the end of the fight in Rounds 4 and 5 to be crowned the new BKFC Featherweight Champion.
"It would mean a lot," Rivera said of winning the world title. "It doesn't compete with the UFC because it's a different art form, but it's definitely one of the big top promotions on how many fights they put on a year and the fighters that are in there, what's going on, what they bring to the table."
"So, it'll mean a lot to me. It means a lot to me to win the belt, bring it back to Jersey, advocate, hopefully to get it legal in New Jersey on top of bringing it back to my friends and family."
Catch BKFC Montana live on DAZN this Saturday.
