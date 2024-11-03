MMA Knockout

Alexandre Pantoja Takes Dig at Brandon Moreno After UFC Edmonton: 'My Son'

The UFC flyweight champion had some choice words for Brandon Moreno after his UFC Edmonton win.

Zain Bando

May 4, 2024; Rio de Janeiro, RJ, BRAZIL; (Editor’s Note: Graphic Content in Photo) Alexandre Pantoja during Press Conference during UFC 301 at Farmasi Arena . Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-Imagn Images
Despite Brandon Moreno getting back on track Saturday night with a unanimous decision win against Amir Albazi, the former flyweight champion was met with some choice words from current champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Pantoja watched the UFC Edmonton main event closely. It was a fight that saw Moreno secure his 10th flyweight win, snap a two-fight losing skid and break Demetrious Johnson's significant strikes record with 1,059.

Unfortunately for Moreno, it was not enough to satisfy Pantoja. The pair has fought three times since their stint on TUF in 2018. Their last fight against each other took place in July last year at UFC 290, with Pantoja earning a close decision win.

Pantoja took to 'X' (formery Twitter) after the fight, taking a jab at the once proud Mexican flyweight champion who is now known for some of the best fights in the division's history.

"Very good fight, my son," Pantoja wrote afterward.

While he didn't address him by name in his Octagon post-fight interview, Moreno said he is gunning for a fourth fight (third in the UFC) against Pantoja at some point in the future.

Moreno seemed pleased with his performance, describing himself as a "new person" with additional extra motivation he may have lost along the way.

The Rest Of The UFC Flyweight Title Picture Is Becoming Clearer

The victory keeps Moreno in the mix for a title shot. With Brandon Royval's decision win against Tatsuro Taira nearly a month removed, the division has some fun fights to make as next year draws closer.

Although he is okay with whichever direction the UFC takes, Moreno said he may have to fight once more before getting another opportunity to win his belt back.

"I want to be honest with myself: I think, maybe, I have to fight one more time before the title [shot]," Moreno said. "But I don’t know what the UFC is thinking right now. Maybe they got so impressed with the performance tonight and say, ‘Maybe he can get the title next.’ I know [Brandon] Royval is there. Kai Kara-France is trying to get the opportunity for the title next. So, I don’t know. I’ll be ready for whatever.”

Moreno improved to 10-5-2 in the UFC, picking up his sixth decision win.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

