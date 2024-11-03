Alexandre Pantoja Takes Dig at Brandon Moreno After UFC Edmonton: 'My Son'
Despite Brandon Moreno getting back on track Saturday night with a unanimous decision win against Amir Albazi, the former flyweight champion was met with some choice words from current champion Alexandre Pantoja.
Pantoja watched the UFC Edmonton main event closely. It was a fight that saw Moreno secure his 10th flyweight win, snap a two-fight losing skid and break Demetrious Johnson's significant strikes record with 1,059.
Unfortunately for Moreno, it was not enough to satisfy Pantoja. The pair has fought three times since their stint on TUF in 2018. Their last fight against each other took place in July last year at UFC 290, with Pantoja earning a close decision win.
Pantoja took to 'X' (formery Twitter) after the fight, taking a jab at the once proud Mexican flyweight champion who is now known for some of the best fights in the division's history.
"Very good fight, my son," Pantoja wrote afterward.
While he didn't address him by name in his Octagon post-fight interview, Moreno said he is gunning for a fourth fight (third in the UFC) against Pantoja at some point in the future.
Moreno seemed pleased with his performance, describing himself as a "new person" with additional extra motivation he may have lost along the way.
The victory keeps Moreno in the mix for a title shot. With Brandon Royval's decision win against Tatsuro Taira nearly a month removed, the division has some fun fights to make as next year draws closer.
Although he is okay with whichever direction the UFC takes, Moreno said he may have to fight once more before getting another opportunity to win his belt back.
"I want to be honest with myself: I think, maybe, I have to fight one more time before the title [shot]," Moreno said. "But I don’t know what the UFC is thinking right now. Maybe they got so impressed with the performance tonight and say, ‘Maybe he can get the title next.’ I know [Brandon] Royval is there. Kai Kara-France is trying to get the opportunity for the title next. So, I don’t know. I’ll be ready for whatever.”
Moreno improved to 10-5-2 in the UFC, picking up his sixth decision win.
