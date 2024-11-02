Brian Kelleher on UFC Legacy, Best Moment and Fight That Got Away
Three world champions, an undefeated Nurmagomedov, and a number of contenders is what Brian Kelleher had to deal with inside of his UFC career.
It was a long, hard-fought road to reach the premier promotion for New York's Kelleher, who had a career resurgence on the regional scene, going from a 9-6 record to a seven-fight win streak, UFC contract and crowd-silencing debut in 2017 (which we'll get to soon enough).
Kelleher's UFC career lasted from then up until recently, being released after losses to Umar Nurmagomedov, Cody Garbrandt, Mario Bautista, and Cody Gibson, with his last appearance coming in July.
Brian Kelleher Talks UFC Release, Eyes PFL or BKFC if He Keeps Fighting
Kelleher Reveals His Most Memorable Moment
With 17 fights to remember him by in the Octagon, "Boom" says one highlight stands above the rest - a "Performance of the Night" guillotine submission of Iuri Alcantara at UFC 212 in 2017. The debut win came in Rio de Janeiro, with Kelleher playing spoiler to the #13-ranked Brazilian contender on two weeks' notice.
"It really is hard to top the debut just because of all of that was behind that story," Kelleher told MMA Knockout. "I had a long journey to get to the UFC. Ups and downs, wins and losses..."
"It was just this whole crazy story. For it to pan out the way that it did, guillotine finish in the first round, get the bonus, hostile territory in Brazil with that energy, it was just amazing. So, I would say that's probably the best, most fulfilling moment. After that would probably be the [Renan] Barao fight. Just based off of his career and running the UFC as a champion would be the next best [moment]."
Kelleher vs. Sean O'Malley?
Fighting title contenders like "Chito" Vera the month afterwards and John Lineker years later, there is one matchup that got away from Kelleher in the first half of his UFC run - a dream fight against Sean O'Malley, who was undefeated and unranked at the time he was calling him out between 2018 and 2020.
"I just felt like at the time that I was calling for that fight, it was very reasonable. I've always been a reasonable guy," Kelleher continued. "I'm not trying to call for the champion when I'm on a two-fight losing streak, but at that time, I had knocked out one of his ex-teammates, Hunter Azure, and I thought, "Man, this is a good time for me to try to slip in and get that big fight against somebody who's up-and-coming, who they want to kind of use a veteran to build his career.'"
The UFC Wasn't On Board With The Idea
Unfortunately, Kelleher would never get the chance to share the Octagon with "Suga" despite some interest between both teams in 2020.
"I had actually gotten really close to getting that fight. Tim Welch, his coach, we had a DM session, and he was telling me that I was one of the names that they had proposed to fight next and that the UFC had said no," Kelleher revealed. "That kind of p***ed me off. I was like, 'Man, if the UFC wasn't behind that, I probably would have got that fight.'"
Kelleher Reflects On UFC Tenure, Championship Dreams
Following a 7-year run that saw him pick up 5 performance bonuses in his first six wins, what does Brian Kelleher want people to remember about his UFC legacy?
"I feel like I was always authentic," Kelleher said. "I was always my real self. I didn't really go far off into being crazy or doing any antics that wasn't me, my personality. So keeping it real is one thing, and also willing to step up and fight the dangerous fights and take the risks and take the short-notice opportunities and put on exciting fights for the fans. I know the most positive thing that I hear from fans is that I was always exciting to watch in there, win or lose. So that means a lot to me, and I appreciate all the love and all the support, just anybody who followed my career."
"I'm proud of the fact that I was able to stay in the UFC for as long as I did and, you know, make some real memorable fights... I always look back and think, 'You know, I could have done better.' Fighters don't just dream about being in the UFC, but they dream about being UFC champion. For me, I truly believe that that was what I was going to be, and it's hard to kind of accept that I never got to that spot. But, you have to kind of let that go and just be happy that you got to live this life."
Kelleher, 38, is unsure if he'll continue fighting, though he's leaning towards fighting again as "it's all he knows", citing the PFL and BKFC as potential options post-UFC.
Report: Rising Star Payton Talbott to Face MMA Veteran at UFC 311
Read More UFC & MMA News
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.