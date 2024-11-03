Erin Blanchfield Outlasts Ex-Champ Rose Namajunas at UFC Edmonton
The co-main event of UFC Edmonton saw top women's flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield face the biggest test of her career in former strawweight queen Rose Namajunas.
Blanchfield Rallies To Defeat Namajunas
The UFC's return to Rogers Place in Edmonton was headlined by pivotal men's flyweight showdown between two-time champion Moreno and Amir Albazi, but the co-main event was just as significant a bout for the women's flyweight title picture.
Blanchfield entered the night after suffering the first loss of her UFC career to Manon Fiorot in March, while Namajunas was riding the momentum of back-to-back wins after being bested by Fiorot in her flyweight debut last year.
Booked to meet in a rare five-round co-main event, the two women spent the entirety of the first round exchanging strikes on the feet and carried that on into the second round before Blanchfield initiated a clinch that Namajunas reversed into a brief takedown.
"Cold Blooded" was significantly more aggressive to start the third frame and finally managed to secure a takedown of her own off another cage clinch, and after holding top position for the majority of that round Blanchfield once again traded big strikes with Namajunas in the fourth but was unable to bring things to the mat.
Things got off to a hot start in the final round when Blanchfield immediately pressured the former champion, and another early takedown allowed the 25-year-old to briefly set up a crucifix mount and spend a significant amount of time in top position before Namajunas worked back to her feet in the final minute.
Blanchfield secured a unanimous decision from all three judges after rallying to win the final three rounds, and in her post-fight interview "Cold Blooded" called for a fight with former UFC Women's Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso.
The rest of the UFC Edmonton main card was highlighted by a sensational knockout from Dustin Stoltzfus against Canada's Marc-Andre Barriault, but the fans in Rogers Place still had plenty to cheer about with big wins from both Mike Malott and Jasmine Jasudavicius.
