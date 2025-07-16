Ex-UFC double champ says Tom Aspinall stuck in Jon Jones' shadow
Tom Aspinall needs Jon Jones to secure his legacy, remarks one UFC legend who fought the latter.
As we know, Aspinall is the new undisputed heavyweight champion. Jones held onto the disputed belt for roughly two years, before giving it up in favor of retirement, coinsiding with a criminal case that is still developing.
Despite Aspinall making it known he'd rather not talk of Jones, UFC pundits are still tapping the sign, believing he'll always have a 'gap' in his legacy going forward.
Daniel Cormier believes Tom Aspinall misses out on UFC lineage with hand-me-down title
Speaking on Demetrious Johnson's Mighty podcast, Cormier rebuked claims that Aspinall didn't need Jones to cement his legacy. 'DC' knows more than most, having fought Jones twice, losing both, with one overturned to a No-Contest.
Without Jones in the picture, Cormier would be in talks to be one of the greatest light heavyweight and heavyweight fighters of all time.
"I also never beat him [Jones]," Cormier clarified. "No matter what I did going forward, it was always that way - 'He never beat Jon Jones. 'Tom Aspinall is gonna get that belt, and there's going to be a gap. That lineal championship breaks when Tom goes from interim to champion because Jon never gave him the opportunity."
Of course, Jones wasn't the lineal champion to begin with. 'Bones' picked up a vacant title left behind by actual lineal champion Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' is still the UFC's lineal champion, with his title lineage going back to the inaugural heavyweight and openweight UFC titles.
The lineal belt doesn't exist inside the UFC, which is why a fight between Aspinall and Ngannnou would make the best sense for Aspinall's Octagon homecoming.
