UFC's new Paramount Plus era features critical flat fee for full fight access in 2026

The UFC's new Paramount Plus deal features a fresh start and new industry standard for how fight fans should consume regular MMA content.

Beginning in January, UFC fans will have unparalleled access to the entire promotion's portfolio with zero need for pay-per-view in the United States for the first time in company history. One subscription means a full fight library, access to all 43 yearly events, the UFC's shoulder programming schedule, and hit shows like The Ultimate Fighter or Dana White's Contender Series.

Uncrowned's Ariel Helwani cohessively laid out what new Paramount Plus subscribers should expect in the weeks to come.

Paramount+ announced earlier today what the new yearly subscription will be + what you’ll get as far as UFC content. 👇 pic.twitter.com/YmCa3ECUNs — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) December 19, 2025

"Paramount+ announced earlier today what the new yearly subscription will be + what you’ll get as far as UFC content," Helwani wrote Friday afternoon, accompanied by a picture.

How Much Will Paramount Plus Cost For UFC Fans?

UFC-UFC.com

More specifically, a price point: $59.99 a year. That's right. Nothing more additional than that. One flat fee, no extra gimmicks, which was the whole idea when the UFC announced the partnership to begin with.

"This deal puts UFC amongst the biggest sports in the world," UFC CEO Dana White wrote in August. "The exposure provided by the Paramount and CBS networks under this new structure is a huge win for our athletes and anyone who watches and loves this sport."

Paramount chairman and CEO David Ellison agreed.

"Paramount's advantage lies in the expansive reach of our linear and streaming platforms," Ellison said. "Live sports continue to be a cornerstone of our broader strategy -- driving engagement, subscriber growth, and long-term loyalty, and the addition of UFC's year-round must-watch events to our platforms is a major win."

Another "major win" is UFC 324 on January 24, which White expressed his excitement about on Thanksgiving Day during NFL coverage.

Who Is Headlining UFC 324?

(Zuffa LLC)

"Also, in the main event, we have Justin Gaethje versus Paddy Pimblett for the interim lightweight title to see who will face Ilia Topuria later this year on Paramount+," White said. "This card is absolutely stacked - every fight is a must-see. This deal is such a huge win for fans with no more pay-per-view. I look forward to 2026 being our best year ever."

The UFC's calendar will be as busy as ever in the coming weeks, but knowing that fight fans will have stability in being able to afford any fight of their choosing with a tap of a finger or push of a button is a win-win for any Paramount Plus subscriber.

