Ex-UFC Fighter Emerges from 3-Year Hiatus, Set to Make PFL Debut in Early Fall
Say hello to the PFL's newest signing, Roger Huerta.
Nearing his 40th fight as a professional, competing for the top promotions in the world is nothing new for the 41-year-old Huerta, whose resume includes appearances for the UFC, ONE Championship and Bellator MMA, which was purchased by the PFL late last year.
After three years away from fighting, Huerta will step into the PFL SmartCage overseas. That's right, on Tuesday, the PFL announced that Huerta will meet Robert Whiteford in the co-main event of PFL Europe 3 on September 28. "El Matador" heads into enemy territory against Whiteford, also 41, in Glasgow, Scotland.
Huerta looks to snap a four-fight losing skid which started against the likes of former UFC Champion Benson Henderson and reached its peak with Huerta tapping out to strikes against undefeated prospect Chris Gonzalez at Bellator 255 in Apr. 2021, which was Huerta's last appearance in the cage.
"El Matador" made history in 2007, becoming the first MMA fighter ever to be featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine - a coveted spot, if we do say so ourselves.
Huerta's cover feature was well-earned, as the UFC poster boy had amassed an impressive 17-1-1 record at the time and ultimately began his UFC tenure with six-straight victories.
The 41-year-old was an important part of an era that brought more eyes to a sport that struggled to stay on its feet before gaining the mainstream appeal we see today that includes sold-out arenas and massive gate records being blown out of the water with superstars like Conor McGregor, who is set for his long-awaited Octagon return at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler.
Now set for the 40th fight of his veteran career, we'll see if Roger Huerta can turn back the clock at 41 years old when he competes at PFL Europe 3 this fall.
