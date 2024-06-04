UFC 303: Jake Paul Reacts to Conor McGregor Fight News, Fires Shot at Dana White
Jake Paul used the recent developments around Conor McGregor's return fight at UFC 303 as an opportunity to throw some shade at UFC CEO Dana White.
UFC 303: Michael Chandler Reassures Fans Amidst Conor McGregor Fight Concerns
Scheduled to take place on June 29 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas with a main event featuring McGregor and Michael Chandler, UFC 303 has been the hottest topic in the combat sports world this week after a planned press conference in Dublin to promote the event was unexpectedly canceled by the UFC.
McGregor was quick to apologize to fans but didn’t provide any concrete details regarding why the press conference was postponed, and in a recent social media post Paul shared his reaction to the news after claiming “people keep asking” for his thoughts on it.
Chael Sonnen Suggests BMF Title Fight if Conor McGregor Withdraws from UFC 303
Paul’s post might seem sincere to some, but hardcore fight fans quickly recognized that he was echoing the words that White recently used when asked about the news that the boxing match between “Problem Child” and Mike Tyson had been postponed.
“Obviously I know a lot about it, but I’m not gonna talk about it publically. For the first time probably ever in my life, I have no comment on something. That’s Mike’s world, and he gets p***ed at me every time I talk about that stuff. Good for him, and they’ll figure it out.”- Dana White during UFC 302 fight week
Possibly the biggest fight of the summer outside of McGregor vs. Chandler, Paul was set to meet Tyson in the boxing ring at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX on July 20 before a recent ulcer flare up while “Iron Mike” was on a plane forced Netflix to postpone the matchup.
The announcement from Netflix promised that a new date for the fight would be released by the end of this week, and fight fans are also waiting to see when the UFC plans to reschedule the Dublin press conference for UFC 303 with just a few weeks to go until the event.
Conor McGregor Rumor Killer Following UFC 303 Press Conference Postponement
If you use any quotes from this article, please leave an H/T to MMAKnockout.com for the transcription.
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.