Boxing Live Results & Highlights – Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois
A huge heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois headlines a stacked boxing card at Wembley Stadium in London, England this Saturday (September 21).
Four Title Bouts At Wembley
The card’s main event will see Joshua and Dubois square off in a highly-anticipated fight for the IBF World Heavyweight Title.
Dubois claimed the interim IBF heavyweight strap with his last win against Filip Hrgovic, and he was later promoted to undisputed champion when Oleskandr Usyk chose to vacate the belt and rematch Tyson Fury.
How to Watch Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois, Stream, Time & Undercard
Usyk originally claimed that belt in 2021 when he defeated Joshua, who has now collected four-straight wins and most recently knocked out former UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou in March.
The night’s co-main event will see Tyler Denny attempt to defend his EBU European Middleweight Title against Hamzah Sheeraz, who is a perfect 20-0 in his professional career and has stopped 16 of the opponents he’s faced.
The third title bout on the card is for the Interim WBO World Light Heavyweight Title, and the matchup features unbeaten Joshua Buatsi squaring off with Willy Hutchinson.
Canelo Alvarez Dominates Edgar Berlanga In One-Sided Fight
The final title bout on the card features Anthony Cacace defending his IBO World Super Featherweight Title against Josh Warrington, and the rest of the event also features a battle between undefeated talents Mark Chamberlain and Josh Padley after the night kicks off with a bout between Josh Kelly and Ishmael Davis.
The action is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET on DAZN PPV. The walkouts for the main event between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois are expected to take place around 4:45 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back here for live results and highlights from every fight once the event starts.
Main Card (DAZN PPV, 10:30 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois – For the IBF World Heavyweight Title
• Co-Main Event: Tyler Denny vs. Hamzah Sheeraz – For the EBU European Middleweight Title
• Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson – For the Interim WBO World Light Heavyweight Title
• Anthony Cacace vs. Josh Warrington – For the World Super Featherweight Title
• Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley
• Josh Kelly vs. Ishmael Davis
