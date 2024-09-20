(Exclusive) Paul Hughes Talks AJ McKee Fight & Big Plans in PFL
Set to face former Bellator Featherweight Champion AJ McKee at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants after inking a contract with the PFL earlier this year, Paul Hughes spoke to MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré about the matchup, the event, and his big plans heading into next year.
"This Is What I Came To The PFL For"
“Big News” scored another stoppage-win against Bobby King in the co-main event of Bellator Champions Series: Dublin in June, and the 27-year-old has no reservations about accepting a significant step up in competition against McKee for his formal PFL debut on October 19.
“This is what I came to the PFL for. I said whenever I signed that I wanted the best fights, the most entertaining fights, the fights that are gonna put on the biggest show for the fans…It’s a big step up, but something I’m more than willing for.”
“On paper I’m coming into this a huge underdog. But I know my skillset, I’ve mixed it up with some of the best in the world. And I know that I have all the capabilities to beat the likes of AJ McKee. Because why else would I be calling for it all the time? So one hundred percent, I’m gonna be coming out of there with a win.”
PFL's Second PPV Event, Francis Ngannou's Debut
The matchup between Hughes and McKee was the first non-title bout added to a PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants card that also includes Francis Ngannou vs. Renan Ferreira and Cris Cyborg vs. Larissa Pacheco at the top of the bill.
A former Cage Warriors champion himself, Hughes understands that a fight with ex-Bellator titleholder McKee is about as big of a matchup as the PFL can book for a non-title bout.
“This is – I mean, the Ngannou [fight], of course the main event and co-main event are huge fights. I’m sure they want to put the biggest fights they can on this card, but I don’t see any other fight being as exciting or as intriguing as this matchup with AJ McKee. The MMA media have already been going mad for this fight. Yeah, it feels good.”
The card’s main event will see ex-UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou finally make his PFL debut, and “Big News” is excited to compete on the same night as a fighter that helped inspire him to sign his own deal with the PFL.
“It’s a great honor. I’m actually a massive Francis Ngannou fan. I think his story is just one of the most incredible stories, period, on the planet. Like, I think he’s just incredibly inspirational. And to share a card with him is very, very cool for me. He was also a big insipiration for me coming to the PFL as well. He believed in himself, he doubled down on himself. And that’s what I did, so very much looking forward to it.”
Big Plans For 2025
A victory over McKee would set Hughes up for a massive 2025, and while he’s currently undecided on what the plan is heading into next year the 27-year-old is open to everything from joining the PFL lightweight tournament to challenging for Bellator gold.
“I’m open to whatever the PFL want. I think whenever I smash AJ here it’s gonna leave me in a really good position. It puts me in a position for very big fights. Again, another name I’ve been calling for is Usman Nurmagomedov. I believe AJ was next in line for him. Whenever I beat AJ, who’s to say that I can’t get in there with him? So it’s really what the PFL want to do with me. I’m more than happy to fight in the PPV series, I’m more than happy to do the season. I’m more than happy to fight in Bellator, whatever they want…I’ll fight anyone as long as I’m getting paid well.”
A Dream Event In Belfast
Hughes’ stunning win at Bellator Champions Series: Dublin was immediately followed by an in-cage interview where he called for an event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and an opportunity to headline a card there stands above anything else he might accomplish in his combat sports career.
“We have had conversations. I think I’ve made it pretty clear that that is the number one thing that I want in my career, to be honest. Above Madison Square Garden, above T-Mobile Arena, I want to headline in the SSE [Arena] in Belfast. Because I had my professional debut there, so it’ll be a real full circle moment. We’ll see whatever they want to do. Whenever I fought my debut in Dublin, the biggest pop of the entire night was whenever I says “If you thought it was good in Dublin, just wait until we brought it to Belfast.” And that’s when the crowed popped off. So could you imagine if we brought it there? So, I would love that. That’s – I have to do that.”
“Big News” still has a significant hurdle in front of him before mapping out his plans for 2025, but Hughes is more than ready to step into the cage with McKee on October 19 at PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
“I’m gonna shock the world. I’m gonna shock the world, truly. That’s what’s going down.”
