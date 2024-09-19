Jake Paul Suggests New UFC Fighter Pay Minimum to Stop Criticism
Jake Paul has revealed what it will take for him to stop criticizing the UFC.
Paul hasn't been shy in sharing his gripes with the UFC's treatment of its fighters. "The Problem Child" has blasted Dana White for how he publicly dresses down the athletes who help keep the UFC business thriving. Paul has also been outspoken on what he believes to be low fighter pay.
"The Problem Child" says there's one thing the UFC can do that would silence his criticisms for good.
Jake Paul Calls For Minimum UFC Fighter Pay Increase
In a recent edition of "BS w/Jake Paul," the YouTuber-turned-boxer said the UFC can raise minimum fighter pay at such a rate that he wouldn't have anything to criticize.
"The only thing I've really asked for is for the minimum fighter pay, which is $12,500, to be changed to $50,000," Paul said. "So that fighters who have to work multiple jobs, if they fight once a year even, they'd be able to live off of that."
Paul insisted that if Dana White were to meet that minimum payout, then the UFC brass wouldn't hear any negativity from him anymore.
"That's been my biggest thing," Paul said. "Make that change and I'll shut the f*** up."
In the past, White has told reporters that when pro boxers make too much money they lose incentive to continue fighting because they've reached a point of wealth where they're satisfied. The UFC boss believes that's the current issue with getting Conor McGregor back inside the Octagon.
