Ex-UFC Star Calls for Mike Perry Grudge Match: ‘I Would Dabble in Bare Knuckle'

There are not a whole lot of people who want to test their luck with Mike Perry in the BKFC... but Uriah Hall does.
Perry has flipped the script on his career since leaving the UFC in 2021, going undefeated in five straight fights in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, including TKO wins over ex-UFC champs Luke Rockhold and Eddie Alvarez.
After TKO'ing former UFC title challenger Thiago Alves, the BKFC star is set to put the gloves on again in a boxing match with Jake Paul on July 20th.
As for Hall, the former middleweight contender is no longer under UFC contract, having fought just once since his release in 2022 - a unanimous decision win over NFL star Le'Veon Bell in boxing. Hall is now set to box former champ Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the undercard of Paul vs. Perry following Darren Till's withdrawal.
Why Hall Wants To Fight Perry
Seeking what more free agency has to offer, Hall wouldn't mind fighting Perry in the BKFC as the former UFC stars have an unsettled rivalry sparked by racial slurs from Perry years ago.
"I would fight Mike Perry..." Hall said on the Jaxxon Podcast. "I would dabble in bare knuckle. I would just because he was talking some s***. What did he say the other day? 'Well, I'm 2% Black. I'm like, motherf*****, I dare you to say that s*** around me. I'll f****** kill you. Say that word around me. [It doesn't] bother me, but the way he's talking about the privilege of it. I was like, alright, motherf*****, you didn't get no black card to say that s***. So, that's one reason, of course."
Perry Has Apologized For Using The N-Word
Hall is referencing a past video of Perry saying the N-word after citing he was 2% African-American on a DNA test he took. In 2021, Perry publicly apologized for ever using the racial slur.
"I know some won’t care but some might appreciate this. This is for my son and me as a son to be different than my father. Also black history month I would like to apologize for any time I ever said n***a , plain and simple you won’t hear it from me anymore," Perry wrote on 'X'.
Mike Perry Praised Before Jake Paul Boxing Fight for "Making a Killing" Post-UFC
Bad Blood
Following Perry's victory over Thiago Alves, Hall would show some interest in fighting "Platinum" but things quickly escalated online between the former UFC stars.
"He was coming at me the other day, Chael [Sonnen] was talking, hyping him up something. I kind of sent an emoji, nothing bad. I just sent him one of these (🤔). Then he came at me, I was like, bro, what are you doing?" Hall said of his interactions with Perry. "I have your number. You could have texted me this. [Perry's like] "No motherf*****, you just trying to put me down...' I was like, you sound like an angry black man. What the f*** is wrong with you? He came at me, man."
"Mike, I hope everything is all right with you," Hall continued. "I hope you figure it out. But at, at this given moment, f*** you."
Uriah Hall and Mike Perry will both fight on July 20th in Tampa, Florida, but against different opponents, leaving potential for a bare-knuckle brawl down the line.
