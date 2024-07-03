Last Man Standing: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 Boxing Preview
A weekend that’s relatively light on high-profile combat sports action still features a pair of huge names from the UFC when Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal square off in the boxing ring on Saturday night (July 6) at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.
The Main Event
After coming up short in his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul last year, Diaz will now welcome Masvidal to the boxing ring in a rematch of their UFC 244 meeting that crowned “Gamebred” as the inaugural “BMF” champion.
That main event victory opposite Diaz earned Masvidal the first of what eventually turned out to be back-to-back welterweight title shots against Kamaru Usman, but after coming up short in those two fights as well as meetings with Colby Covington and Gilbert Burns the 39-year-old formally retired from the UFC in April 2023 and hasn’t competed since.
The Co-Main Event
The co-main event for Last Man Standing will see Daniel Jacobs return to the boxing ring for the first time since 2022 to take on Shane Mosley Jr., son of legendary boxer "Sugar" Shane Mosley.
A former WBA and IBF middleweight champion, Jacobs dropped a split decision against John Ryder in his last outing but his only other losses in the last 10 years came in title fights opposite Canelo Álvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin. “Miracle Man” will attempt to end Mosley Jr.’s current four-fight win streak when the pair meet in Anaheim.
Fights You Don’t Want To Miss
Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila
Outside of the main event, this fight between Pettis and Avila is the other big crossover draw to encourage hardcore MMA fans to tune in for Last Man Standing. “Showtime” is a former WEC and UFC lightweight champion and made his boxing debut last year with a majority decision win over Roy Jones Jr., while fellow UFC veteran Avila has been plying his trade in the boxing ring since 2021.
Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas
Two unbeaten talents square off in this matchup as part of the main card for Last Man Standing. A majority draw against Seung Ho Yang in 2022 is the only asterisk on Garcia’s professional résumé, while the 23-year-old Vargas collected five wins last year to bring his pro record to a perfect 10-0.
Devin Cushing vs. Manny Correa
A veteran of Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing promotion, Cushing boasts 10 knockout-wins out of his 13 pro victories. This event will see the 27-year-old make his first appearance of the year against Correa, who has picked up back-to-back wins after he was stopped on the undercard of Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol in 2022.
The prelim action for Last Man Standing is set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday night before the PPV begins at 9:00 p.m. ET, and you can find the full card for the event below.
Main Card (Fanmio/DAZN/UFC Fight Pass PPV, 9:00 p.m. ET)
• Main Event: Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal 2
• Co-Main Event: Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr.
• Anthony Pettis vs. Chris Avila
• Sean Garcia vs. Amado Vargas
• Devin Cushing vs. Manny Correa
• Alan Sanchez vs. Louie Lopez
Preliminary Card (Fanmio/DAZN/Youtube, 7:30 p.m. ET)
• Kenny Lopez Jr. vs. Andres Martinez
• Jose Aguayo vs. Bryce Logan
• Steven Dunn vs. Gabriel Aguilar Costa
• Luciano Ramos vs. Dan Hernandez
