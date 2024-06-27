Ex-UFC Star Uriah Hall Meets Former Boxing Champ on Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry Card
Darren Till won't be making his boxing debut on July 20th after all.
The one-time UFC title challenger was set to collide with former WBC Middleweight Champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the undercard of the originally scheduled Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event, but Till will no longer compete following Tyson's withdrawal and fights being moved around for Netflix's rescheduled combat sports debut on Nov. 15.
No reason was given as to why Till won't be fighting Chavez Jr.
Replacing Till in the ring is another free agent from the UFC in Uriah Hall, Most Valuable Promotions announced on Thursday. The longtime contender and The Ultimate Fighter Season 17 finalist will enter his second pro boxing bout since leaving the UFC in 2022 when he meets the ultra-experienced Chavez Jr.
Hall, 39, hasn't fought in nearly two years. His last win came by decision over NFL star Le'Veon Bell the same night Jake Paul defeated ex-UFC Champ (and Hall's former foe) Anderson Silva. "Prime Time" has beaten the likes of Thiago Santos, Gegard Mousasi, and Chris Weidman in his nine-year tenure with the UFC.
"Excited to get back to competing and challenging myself against a well known boxer & former world champion," Hall said of fighting Chavez Jr. on Instagram. "3 weeks let’s go."
Chavez Jr. can also say he's in the win column, though it's been a while for the Mexican boxer, who hasn't fought since a decision win over David Zegarra in Dec. 2021. Prior to that, Chavez Jr. lost a split decision to 46-year-old Anderson Silva with "The Spider" turning back the clock with a vintage performance.
Chavez Jr. is the son of legendary boxer Julio Cesar Chavez. Following his father's footsteps, "El Hijo De La Leyenda" became a world champion at 25 in 2011. Now 38, Chavez Jr. is 53-6-1 as a pro boxer.
Full Paul vs. Perry Fight Card As Of Now
Uriah Hall will face Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on July 20th. The crossover clash between UFC and boxing stars will take place on DAZN pay-per-view, and more fights are being announced for the undercard. Check out how the card is shaping up below.
