Dustin Poirier Shares Ugly Injury Update after Islam Makhachev Fight at UFC 302
Dustin Poirier’s body is in rough shape following his lightweight title fight with Islam Makhachev at UFC 302.
UFC 303 News: Massive Update on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Amid Concern
“The Diamond” is a former interim lightweight champion, and after coming up short in two previous opportunities to claim undisputed gold the longtime UFC veteran received his third crack at the belt when he was booked to face Makhachev in Newark, NJ.
Poirier gave the champion all he could handle before he was ultimately submitted in the fight’s final round, and several days after the event the 35-year-old has provided fans with an update on the injuries he sustained at UFC 302.
‘I Didn’t Tap’ - UFC 302 Armbar Survivor Argues Early Stoppage in Kevin Holland Fight
“The Diamond” certainly sustained a significant amount of punishment in the UFC 302 main event, but he also gave Makhachev one of the most challenging fights of his career and dealt out some damage of his own to the reigning lightweight champion.
Poirier’s injury update comes shortly after fellow top lightweight Arman Tsaruykan made headlines for speculating that the Louisiana-native “gave up” against Makhachev, which drew a disapproving response from their teammate and #5-ranked lightweight contender Mateusz Gamrot.
The list of injuries he sustained indicates that Poirier will need quite a bit of time off to recover, and perhaps that will play a factor in if “The Diamond” does decide to hang up his gloves like he suggested to Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview at UFC 302.
Coach Targets UFC Star for Islam Makhachev - "I Want to See Him Get Beat"
Stick with MMA Knockout for daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.