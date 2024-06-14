Fans React to Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler Being Pulled from UFC 303 Card
Fans were fearing the worst prior to Dana White's announcement revealing Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is off the UFC 303 card, and now they have responded.
Well-known MMA journalist Ariel Helwani had reported that the feeling surrounding McGregor vs. Chandler happening on June 29th went from worry to optimism, and then right back to pessimism all in a matter of days. Before White made the news official, Helwani reported that there was indeed a new UFC 303 main event in place of McGregor vs. Chandler.
Now, UFC fans have given their reactions to the sour news.
BREAKING: CONOR MCGREGOR OUT OF UFC 303, DANA WHITE REVEALS 3 REPLACEMENT FIGHTS
UFC 303 Loses Conor McGregor, Fans Respond
The new main event for UFC 303 will be Alex Pereira defending his light heavyweight gold against Jiri Prochazka in a rematch. While fans are giving Pereira props for saving another UFC card, the main focus was obviously on McGregor vs. Chandler being yanked from International Fight Week.
UFC 303 also has a new co-main event. Jamahal Hill suffered a knee injury and is unable to fight Carlos Ulberg. As a result, Brian Ortega vs. Diego Lopes will take the co-headlining spot, while Ulberg will do battle with Anthony Smith.
There was some big-time shuffling at the top of the card, but the UFC has once again adjusted to give fans a show with a lot riding on International Fight Week. You can count on MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated to provide further updates when they become available, as well as live coverage on fight night.
