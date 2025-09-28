Fighters slug it out in wild MMA brawl that ends with brutal walk-off KO
Yoo Chan Lee and Jun Seok Park crammed a lot of living into just over four minutes of fight time at Road FC 74 on Saturday.
A packed Saturday slate of MMA action featured high-profile events like UFC Perth and RIZIN 51 during the latter half of the day, but even before those cards went down there were plenty of notable fights, finishes, and even bizarre endings in the case of a Babilon MMA 54 matchup between Jacek Kujtkowski and Marcin Szoltysik.
Not to be lost in the mix of regional MMA action, Road FC 74 also took place in Ansan, South Korea and saw Lee and Park absolutely slug it out in the final seconds before their bout ended with a vicious walk-off knockout.
Yoo Chan Lee & Jun Seok Park Go To War At Road FC 74
Taking place at Ansan’s Sangnoksu Gynmasium, Road FC 74 offered a total of eleven MMA fights and also featured a boxing match between Jae Hyuk Heo and Gwang San Keum in the card’s co-main event.
READ MORE: Alex Pereira sends chilling warning to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 320 rematch
The early part of the card saw Lee and Park meet in a bantamweight MMA bout that served as Park’s professional debut following a seven-fight amateur career. The two South Koreans ended up trading wild punches against the cage late in the round, and it was Lee who appeared to be getting the better of the exchanges before he finally sat his opponent down with a huge right hand.
Lee came into the night with a 1-0 record after scoring another first-round knockout in his professional MMA debut at Road FC 73 in June, and his overall combat sports record also includes a pair of professional boxing finishes that he picked up just a month apart from one another back in 2020.
Other Fight Highlights From Road FC 74
Park and Lee certainly got things off to a violent start during the early part of Road FC 74, and during the night’s boxing co-main event Keum put Heo flat on the canvas to earn a nasty first-round knockout of his own.
READ MORE: Incredible lightweight fight joins stacked UFC 322 lineup for Madison Square Garden
Things returned to MMA for the card’s final bout, which saw Road FC Flyweight Champion Jung Hyun Lee step into the cage for his first title defense opposite Ye Jun Pyun. “The Phenom” won the vacant belt via unanimous decision in March, and Lee extended his winning streak to three fights and successfully defended his title when he defeated Pyun via majority decision to close out Road FC 74.
More MMA Knockout News
• Russian fighter stuns MMA fans with jaw-dropping tornado kick knockout
• UFC Hall of Famer knocked out by opponent's son during insane boxing brawl
• UFC legend Jon Jones announces Gable Steveson's next fight following pro MMA debut
• MMA fans in shock as heavyweight fighter immediately taps out after opening bell
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.