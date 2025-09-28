Alex Pereira sends chilling warning to Magomed Ankalaev ahead of UFC 320 rematch
Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira will have an opportunity to rewrite a wrong next Saturday at UFC 320 when he rematches Magomed Ankalaev for Ankalaev’s light heavyweight title.
Pereira saw his championship run come to a close in March, losing a unanimous decision to Ankalaev at UFC 313 in an underwhelming showing from the Brazilian.
Pereira spoke to CBS Sports recently ahead of the rematch, revealing a major flaw that tipped the fight in Ankalaev’s favor and led to the belt changing hands.
“I think the conditioning I was going into that fight with, honestly, I was about 40%," Pereira said via translation. “I'm going to be much more this time. Even if I'm 50% [in the rematch], that 10% is going to make such a difference. I'm going to leave no doubt for everybody."
Pereira got into an altercation with Ankalaev at the UFC Performance Institute, as the trash talk has heated up ahead of the rematch.
Pereira recalled how the altercation went down, describing it as “funny” among other adjectives.
“Something funny happened just now when I was leaving the PI. I saw Ankalaev's coach there. I stayed myself, I didn't see Ankalaev there," Pereira said. “When I got to the car, someone from my team was still inside, and he heard the girl from the PI say to Ankalaev, 'He can come now, he's already left.'”
Pereira says Ankalaev is looking to pick a fight just under a week before the fight, which Pereira says couldn’t be more false.
"Damn, he was hiding. They hid the guy in a little room. This guy thinks I'm going to run into him and start fighting. Do I look stupid, bro?"
No matter how the fight plays out, there is no love lost between these two stars. It’s clear, too, that the fight is personal for Pereira. Pereira had not suffered defeat since a UFC 287 KO loss to Israel Adesanya during Pereira's stint at middleweight. Having lost to Ankalaev, Pereira does not want to experience a similar feeling in the same city seven months later.
Barring anything unforeseen, Pereira knows what he is up against next Saturday night in his quest to reclaim gold.
Magomed Ankalaev Given Rough Label Before UFC 320
“He's shown he's a coward," Pereira said. "We'll see. He's hiding now. We'll be in the cage, locked in there. Unless he jumps the fence."
Come fight night, the time for talk will be over.
