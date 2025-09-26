Russian fighter stuns MMA fans with jaw-dropping tornado kick knockout
Russian MMA prospect Magomed Azhuev scored one of the more acrobatic knockouts of the year at ACA Young Eagles 58.
Following a rare off week for the UFC that was largely dominated by Oktagon MMA and KSW, this week sees the world’s leading MMA promotion return with a card in Perth, Australia as part of a loaded slate of MMA that also includes offerings from the PFL, Cage Warriors, LFA, and RIZIN.
As is often the case, there’s also plenty of lower-profile regional MMA on offer as well, including another one of Absolute Championship Akhmat’s prospect-showcasing Young Eagles cards on Thursday.
Magomed Azhuev Lands Stunning Tornado Kick KO In Russia
Taking place at the Sport Hall Colosseum in Grozny, Chechnya, Russia, ACA Young Eagles 58 featured a 13-fight card where most of the night’s action was contested in the bantamweight and featherweight divisions.
One of those 135 lbs. matchups saw Azhuev enter the cage for his second pro fight against Azat Alpamyshev. Just over a minute into the matchup, Azhuev ended things in stunning fashion with a rarely-seen tornado kick that slumped Alpamyshev against the cage before a barrage of follow-up punches forced the referee to stop the fight.
Azhuev only made his professional MMA debut in May, but he now boasts two impressive knockouts out of two fights after he also stopped Aleksandr Agapov just over 30 seconds into the third round at ACA Young Eagles 54.
More Knockouts To Come This Weekend?
While it will be tough to top Azhuev’s finish in terms of sheer acrobatics, combat sports fans will likely be treated to at least a few more knockouts before the week closes out.
Much of the attention of the MMA world is currently centered on the main event of UFC Perth, which features top-ranked light heavyweight contenders Carlos Ulberg and Dominick Reyes. Magomed Ankalaev and Alex Pereira are set to rematch for the light heavyweight belt next weekend at UFC 320, and the winner of UFC Perth could be next in line to fight for the title.
Ulberg vaulted into the ranks of the UFC’s light heavyweight elite with five-straight knockouts before back-to-back decisions over Volkan Oezdemir and Jan Blachowicz extended his winning run to eight fights, while former title challenger Reyes is in the midst of an impressive resurgence that’s seen him knock out the last three opponents he’s faced.
