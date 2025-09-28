49-year-old UFC Hall of Famer gets KO’d in post-fight boxing brawl
Wanderlei Silva's boxing debut ended in disaster, as 'The Axe Murderer' fouled his way out of the fight, and was knocked out in a wild post-fight brawl.
Silva, 49, unretired for this exhibition match in Spaten Fight Night 2 against Acelino Freitas. He weighed in 44 pounds heavier than his senior opponent, but that didn't help the disparity in boxing skill come fight night.
The MMA legend resorted to fouling the former 41-2 boxing world champion, resulting in the fight being waved off. What ensued was nothing short of chaotic.
Wanderlei Silva knocked out cold in wild post-fight brawl at Spaten Fight Night
What started out as a typical boxing match devolved into a dog fight as 'The Axe Murderer' returned to his dogged ways. The action was paused for a blatant headbutt from Silva, resulting in a point deduction. He did it again moments later, and the fight was called off.
An absolutely hectic brawl then broke out, and Silva was sucker punched by a team member in the ring, laying him completely out cold.
Wanderlei Silva spoke out about brain damage in UFC antitrust lawsuit
His lifeless body was dragged away while the brawl continued for minutes. Eventually a bloodied and battered Silva was escorted out of the ring. What a loss for the former UFC Hall of Famer, who previously spoke out about his traumatic brain injuries from fighting.
"While fighting for the UFC, I suffered many significant injuries, including concussions," He wrote in a testimony during the Le vs. Zuffa lawsuit in 2024. "I fear that during my career I have suffered traumatic brain injury (TBI) and am noticing symptoms common with TBI and CTE including depression, mood swings, and irritability."
