Former UFC BMF Champ Urges Ronda Rousey to Back Off From Dana White Criticism

Former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey has been in the spotlight over the last several weeks after Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions announced she'd be returning to MMA opposite Gina Carano Saturday, May 16, from the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, CA.

In an attempt to hype up the fight, Rousey has since obliterated UFC brass, even going as far as to say the Netflix fight is better than UFC Freedom Fights 250.

Nonetheless, though, Rousey's rants have gotten former UFC BMF Champion Jorge Masvidal fired up. While he respects what Rousey has done in the sport, Masvidal said it's a low blow to have Rousey send verbal jabs toward White, after White took a chance on bringing women's MMA intro the promotion over a decade ago.

Jorge Masvidal Defends UFC, Dana White vs. Ronda Rousey

Mar 6, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal attends the game between the Miami Heat and the Atlanta Hawks at Miami-Dade Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"She says things that are weird," Masvidal said on his Death Row MMA podcast. "Her taking shots at Dana, like, man, Dana made you. Literally Dana hand-walked you into the league and opened a lot of doors for you. I know she's the one that did the accolades, she's the one that fought, got in that cage and kept what she killed. I don't know why she's just going at the UFC and stuff so hard."

Masvidal went as far as to describe Rousey, who competed in the UFC from Feb. 2013 to Dec. 2016, as "spooky", and that the evil villian repulation is still there, but a shell of what it once was.

Masvidal said he is looking forward to watching the fight, citing his "love" for Carano, but is skeptical it is a decade too late, and won't be as exciting as both women claim it is going to be.

"Obviously Ronda blew it out the gate, took the UFC into another stratosphere, as far as popularity goes and all that, but I think they're tooting their horn a little bit too much.," Masvidal said. "This is like 10 years later, and people don't really care for that so much, but we're going to see if I'm right or wrong."

Jorgw Masvidal Says UFC White House Event Better Than MVP/Netflix

Nov 16, 2024; New York, NY, USA; President-elect Donald Trump speaks with Dana White (left) during UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Masvidal is not buying the narrative that it will overdeliver when compared to the UFC's White House event, suggesting it is logical to believe that fighters who are active champions, and in their prime, is a lesser product than two women with name value without much else to to show for it in this era of the sport.

"I'm sure a lot of people are going to tune in, but they can't say this fight is bigger than any fight that the UFC is doing," Masvidal said.

UFC CEO Dana White is happy for Rousey and Carano, but is more focused on what he has going on and worrying about a fight he has no involvement with.

It's safe to assume, though, that the war of words is only going to keep heating up as the event draws closer.