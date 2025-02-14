Full cast revealed for MMA film 'Beast in Me', featuring Russell Crowe & ONE Championship
Combat sports and film fans finally have details on the full cast that appears alongside Russell Crowe in Beast in Me, which is about a former MMA fighter making a comeback in ONE Championship.
Beast In Me Cast
Co-written by Crowe and David Frigerio (Land of Bad, The Signal) Beast in Me follows Patton James (played by Daniel MacPherson), who gives up his MMA career but decides to pursue a comeback in ONE Championship to avenge his brother Malon (played by Mojean Aria) after he suffers a serious injury.
(Exclusive) Fabricio Andrade talks 2025 plans after incredible MMA return at ONE 170
Crowe features as “veteran trainer” Sammy, and following an initial announcement for the film in September the full cast for Beast in Me has been revealed via press release.
“Academy Award® winner, Russell Crowe (Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind) and Daniel MacPherson (Foundation, Land of Bad) are joined by Luke Hemsworth (Land of Bad, Westworld), Mojean Aria (Shayda, The Correspondent) Kelly Gale (Plane, Uglies), George Burgess, (Land of Bad, Spartacus), Bren Foster (The Last Ship, Life After Fighting), and Saphira Moran (It Will Find You) in the high-octane sports action film, BEAST IN ME."
"The all-star cast is rounded out with multi-award winning musician Amy Shark, who makes her feature film debut."
Filming At Impact Arena In Thailand With ONE Championship
Part of Beast in Me was recently filmed at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand during a ONE Championship event, and the movie’s producer and co-writer Frigerio notes that using the environment from a real martial arts event was a key part of the process.
Metro Denver EDC report highlights economic impact of ONE 168 at Ball Arena
“The world we’ve created is a true reflection of the sport to ensure the film resonate with fans. Our climactic scene was recently filmed in Thailand at a real ONE Championship fight environment with over 10,000 people. Our actors have trained tirelessly to ensure knockout performances that embody the explosive raw energy and emotion of MMA fights. We can’t wait for people to feel and see it on the big screen.”
The latest press release for Beast in Me also featured a statement from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.
“I am thrilled to be partnering with the star-studded cast and production team behind Beast in Me. I am confident that ONE, the worlds’ largest martial arts organization, is the best platform to help tell their story of grit, perseverance, and determination.”
Beast in Me does not have an official release date as of yet, but the film will undoubtedly draw attention from both combat sports fans and lovers of martial arts films alike.
