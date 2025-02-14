MMA Knockout

Ilia Topuria lashes out at former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor: 'Bigger than him'

'El Matador' boldly called out Conor McGregor for a wasted career path since losing the lightweight and featherweight titles.

Zain Bando

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria has had enough of Conor McGregor's MMA comeback proclamations and has taken a stand against the Irish-born star's immediate future.

Topuria is four months removed from successfully defending his belt for the first time against Max Holloway, while eagerly awaiting a potential blockbuster clash with Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in what would be a massive superfight.

Ilia Topuria Rants About Conor McGregor's Mental State

With McGregor back in the news headlines for reasons other than fighting, Topuria has disregarded McGregor as a relevant factor in MMA and would rather see himself inherit the popularity the 36-year-old McGregor once held.

Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Roadhouse at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.
Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Roadhouse at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas. / [NETWORK PROPERTY]-USA TODAY NETWORK

Islam Makhachev drops update on next fight, teases 'offer' from Dana White & UFC

"Actually, I am bigger than him," Topuria told the Full Send MMA podcast. "Right now, I’m bigger than him."

Topuria explained that since McGregor's Oct. 2018 loss to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor has not been the same fighter he was as champion and doesn't have his priorities straight in his personal life.

Conor McGregor reacts following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena.
Conor McGregor reacts following an injury suffered against Dustin Poirier during UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"That guy is so sick—he has some problems within himself, you know?" Topuria said. "At the same time, when he was starting in mixed martial arts, he was an idol for all of us. He was a great fighter, representing good values, and he did a lot for the sport. But at some point, he betrayed the very principles that got him there. He became disrespectful to everyone around him—to the people, to the fighters, to everyone. And at some point, when you act that way, people turn against you. If they support you, you have to give them the same love back.”

Ilia Topuria On His UFC Legacy

Topuria didn't drag on the discussion too long, as he wants his career legacy to be defined by positives rather than negatives.

Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center.
Ilia Topuria celebrates his championship victory against Alexander Volkanovski during UFC 298 at Honda Center. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"I don’t want to be remembered the way people know him [McGregor]," Topuria said.

Former UFC rival criticizes Dominick Cruz after injury, ‘Wish I would’ve retired him'

Thus far, there is no reason to suggest Topuria will become a version of McGregor outside the Octagon, but only time will tell.

