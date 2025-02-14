Ilia Topuria lashes out at former UFC double-champ Conor McGregor: 'Bigger than him'
UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria has had enough of Conor McGregor's MMA comeback proclamations and has taken a stand against the Irish-born star's immediate future.
Topuria is four months removed from successfully defending his belt for the first time against Max Holloway, while eagerly awaiting a potential blockbuster clash with Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev in what would be a massive superfight.
Ilia Topuria Rants About Conor McGregor's Mental State
With McGregor back in the news headlines for reasons other than fighting, Topuria has disregarded McGregor as a relevant factor in MMA and would rather see himself inherit the popularity the 36-year-old McGregor once held.
Islam Makhachev drops update on next fight, teases 'offer' from Dana White & UFC
"Actually, I am bigger than him," Topuria told the Full Send MMA podcast. "Right now, I’m bigger than him."
Topuria explained that since McGregor's Oct. 2018 loss to then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor has not been the same fighter he was as champion and doesn't have his priorities straight in his personal life.
"That guy is so sick—he has some problems within himself, you know?" Topuria said. "At the same time, when he was starting in mixed martial arts, he was an idol for all of us. He was a great fighter, representing good values, and he did a lot for the sport. But at some point, he betrayed the very principles that got him there. He became disrespectful to everyone around him—to the people, to the fighters, to everyone. And at some point, when you act that way, people turn against you. If they support you, you have to give them the same love back.”
Ilia Topuria On His UFC Legacy
Topuria didn't drag on the discussion too long, as he wants his career legacy to be defined by positives rather than negatives.
"I don’t want to be remembered the way people know him [McGregor]," Topuria said.
Former UFC rival criticizes Dominick Cruz after injury, ‘Wish I would’ve retired him'
Thus far, there is no reason to suggest Topuria will become a version of McGregor outside the Octagon, but only time will tell.
More UFC & MMA News
• Michael Chandler calls out Paddy Pimblett for UFC's International Fight Week
• Tatiana Suarez shares brutal battle scar from Zhang Weili fight
• (Exclusive) Kody Steele talks first loss at UFC 312, viral slugfest vs. Rongzhu
• ‘Did GFL call you?’ What Dana White told retired Daniel Cormier before ‘TUF 33'
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, and Boxing.