Oleksandr Usyk teases potentially fighting in boxing match with UFC champion Alex Pereira
It looks as if Oleksandr Usyk has been thinking about closing out his boxing career with an unexpected matchup.
Usyk Hands Tyson Fury Back-To-Back Losses
The undefeated heavyweight is coming off his second win over Tyson Fury in December, which saw the Ukrainian get his hand raised via unanimous decision after he took a split decision over “The Gypsy King” in their first meeting last May.
The first Usyk vs. Fury fight was famously for boxing’s unified world heavyweight championship, but shortly after that fight the 38-year-old vacated the IBF belt in order to rematch Fury rather than face the IBF’s mandatory challenger.
Usyk’s former foe Daniel Dubois was subsequently promoted to undisputed IBF heavyweight champion after previously stopping Filip Hrgović to win the interim belt, and Dubois successfully defended the title when he knocked out Anthony Joshua at London’s Wembley Stadium in September.
Usyk vs. Alex Pereira?
During a recent interview with TNT Sports, Usyk revealed that he only plans to step into the boxing ring twice more and dropped an absolute bombshell suggestion for the second of those two fights.
“First, is who wins the [Dubois vs. Joseph Parker] fight on [22nd] of February, but next maybe show fight," Usyk said. "With Alex Pereira, maybe. Why not? Alex wants it.”
Reigning UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Alex Pereira has suggested that he’d like to meet Usyk in the ring at some point, although for the moment “Poatan” is preparing to try and defend his belt for the fourth time against top contender Magomed Anakalev at UFC 313 on March 8.
The Brazilian has already teased a move up to the UFC heavyweight division, and while he’s only competed in one professional boxing bout (which he won via knockout) Pereira was a two-division kickboxing champion in GLORY prior to his already-incredible career in the UFC.
With Fury once again announcing his retirement in the wake of his second loss to Usyk, perhaps the UFC’s current light heavyweight king offers exactly the type of high-profile matchup that could secure one last big payday for the Ukrainian before he hangs up his gloves for good.
