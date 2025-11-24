Gable Steveson puts UFC on notice with 24-second KO in second MMA fight

Gable Steveson managed to outdo his MMA debut with an even faster finish in his sophomore outing at Anthony Pettis FC 21.

A busy weekend of MMA highlighted by the UFC’s first visit to Qatar on Saturday also included plenty of regional action, and on Sunday night Steveson's second MMA bout was promoted to the headlining slot for Anthony Pettis FC 21 ahead of fights for the promotion’s welterweight and lightweight titles.

Steveson proved that he was more than deserving of the main event spotlight, as he only needed 24 seconds to knock out Kevin Hein and improve his professional MMA record to 2-0.

Gable Steveson Scores Another First-Round Finish

Taking place at the Isleta Resort & Casino in Albuquerque, New Mexico, Anthony Pettis FC 21 featured a six-fight main card following a mix of amateur and pro action during the night’s prelims.

Steveson was competing under the Anthony Pettis FC banner for the first time after making his pro MMA debut in September at LFA 217, where the NCAA wrestling standout and Olympic gold medalist stopped Braden Peterson in less than two minutes. The 25-year-old returned to action late last month to headline Dirty Boxing Championship 4 and only needed 15 seconds to knock out Billy Swanson.

Returning to MMA for his third fight in less than three months, Steveson met Hein and handed “The Baguba” his second loss in a row by flooring him with a huge left hand.

Steveson showed off his incredible speed and athleticism by immediately hitting a double leg takedown after connecting with Hein’s jaw, but the referee quickly realized the fight was over and dove in to end things after the two men hit the canvas.

Olympic Gold Medalist Closes Out Violent Night At APFC 21

A brutal win from Steveson and the night’s two title fights were obviously the main storylines for MMA fans taking in Anthony Pettis FC 21, but the card did produce some other notable highlights like Reese Watkins' incredible head kick knockout against Dahlen Wilson.

The fact that Steveson is already headlining events is a testament to how excited most of the combat sports world is about his potential in MMA, and the pervading feeling among fans seems to be that it’s only a matter of time before the undefeated heavyweight gets a call from the UFC.

