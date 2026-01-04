UFC knockout artist ready to face former champion in massive UFC 327 fight

Top-ranked UFC welterweight contender Carlos Prates seems to be fully on board with the idea of welcoming Jack Della Maddalena back to action at UFC 327.

The UFC has been on an extended break since Manel Kape stopped Brandon Royval in the main event of UFC Vegas 112 on December 13, but later this month the world’s leading promotion returns with a UFC 324 card that will formally kick off the UFC's 2026 schedule and new deal with Paramount.

News recently broke that the UFC will head back to Kaseya Center in Miami, FL in April for UFC 327, and it looks like there's a strong possibility that a pivotal welterweight matchup between Prates and Della Maddalena could feature on that card.

Carlos Prates Signs Off On Rumored UFC 327 Fight

Reacting to a rumor that the UFC is looking into booking Prates vs. Della Maddalena for UFC 327 on April 11, “The Nightmare” shared an Instagram story suggesting that the UFC give him a call about the fight.

Carlos Prates is open to a UFC 327 meeting with Jack Della Maddalena. | (Instagram)

Currently the UFC’s #6-ranked welterweight contender, Prates began his UFC career with four-straight knockouts after earning a contract with a second-round finish on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2023.

Carlos Prates (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Leon Edwards (red gloves) in the welterweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The Brazilian suffered his first UFC loss in a main event matchup with Ian Machado Garry last April before rebounding with a highlight-reel finish of Geoff Neal at UFC 319, and Prates scored easily the biggest win of his career in his last outing at UFC 322 when he knocked out former welterweight titleholder Leon Edwards in the second round.

Jack Della Maddalena Lost His Welterweight Title At UFC 322

Della Maddalena himself also now sits in the category of “former UFC welterweight champion” after UFC 322, as the Australian dropped a unanimous decision to Islam Makhachev in his first title defense in the night’s main event.

Like Prates, the 29-year-old also kicked off his own UFC career with an unbeaten run after a victory on the 2021 edition DWCS. A title-winning performance against Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 extended Della Maddalena’s overall win streak to a staggering 18-fights, and the loss to Makhachev marked his first setback since he began his professional MMA career with back-to-back losses in 2016.

Islam Makhachev (blue gloves) fights Jack Della Maddalena (red gloves) in the welterweight championship bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

A matchup between Della Maddalena and Prates would be a pivotal fight for the welterweight title picture and also a massive addition to UFC 327, which currently only features one light heavyweight contest between former title challenger Dominick Reyes and Johnny Walker.

