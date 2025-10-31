Gable Steveson celebrates with UFC legend Jon Jones after viral 15-second KO
It may not have been in MMA, but Gable Steveson did add another finish to his combat sports highlight reel in his latest fight.
A two-time NCAA Division 1 national champion and 2020 Olympic gold medalist in freestyle wrestling, Steveson made headlines earlier this year when he announced he’d finally be making a long-rumored jump to the world of MMA.
The 25-year-old made short work of Braden Peterson in his first MMA outing at LFA 217, and this week he only needed 15 seconds to stop Billy Swanson in his promotional debut for Dirty Boxing Championship.
Gable Steveson Runs Through Billy Swanson at DBX 4
Created by UFC veteran and current BKFC star “Platinum” Mike Perry, DBX features a unique striking ruleset where fighters use 5 oz. gloves and are allowed to use elbows and land limited ground and pound after an opponent hits the canvas.
READ MORE: UFC legend shares scathing assessment of Joe Rogan's fighting experience
Appearing in the main event of DBX 4 against former Bellator and PFL Challenger Series fighter Swanson, Steveson threw a couple of early jabs to the head and body of his opponent before he began to tee off with huge punches and stopped “Big Sexy” after just 15 seconds of action.
Swanson last competed in MMA in 2022 and was finished by Giacomo Lemos in the second round of a PFL Challenger Series fight. That brought the 31-year-old’s professional MMA record to 4-3, and after that he was stopped in back-to-back Muay Thai and bareknuckle boxing bouts before stepping into the DBX ring to face Steveson.
Jon Jones Celebrates With Gable Steveson After Latest Win
Dirty Boxing Championship is partly owned by UFC legend and Steveson teammate Jon Jones, who was ringside in Nashville, TN to watch the proceedings and celebrate with Steveson once the main event concluded.
READ MORE: UFC star suffered devastating injury during viral UFC 321 knockout
DBX 4 also saw longtime UFC veteran Francisco Trinaldo improve to 2-0 in the promotion when he took a unanimous decision over Nayanesh Ayman. Another former UFC standout was in action during the co-main event, as Bryan Battle outdid the 56-second finish he scored in his debut at DBX 3 when he stopped Nick Kohring in just 48 seconds.
Some combat sports fans will likely be disappointed that they didn’t get a chance to see Steveson really show off any developments in his striking with how quickly his DBX debut ended, but the viral highlight will undoubtedly help build anticipation for the next time the 25-year-old competes in MMA.
More MMA Knockout News
• Upcoming UFC Fight Night gets new matchup after this Saturday's card loses bout
• Ex-UFC champion calls for massive change to post-fight bonuses in Paramount era
• UFC reportedly parts ways with two fighters after disappointing UFC 321 performances
• UFC title challenger sounds off on MMA referees after controversial UFC 321 eye poke
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.