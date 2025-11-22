UFC newcomer runs through opponent for record-setting finish at UFC Qatar

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev made good on some lopsided pre-fight odds when he won his UFC debut in just 33 seconds.

Taking place at Ali Bin Hamad al-Attiyah Arena in Doha, UFC Qatar marks the promotion's first visit to Qatar and third-to-last event of 2025 before a pair of cards in December.

The night's main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Dan Hooker and co-main event featuring Belal Muhammad and Ian Machado Garry received plenty of attention for how those matchups will influence their respective decisions, but the card was also littered with fighters making their UFC debuts and saw Yakhyaev take on Raffael Cerqueira during the prelims.

Abdul Rakhman Yakhyaev Makes History In UFC Debut

Undefeated in his professional MMA career, Yakhyaev earned an invitation to Dana White's Contender Series after he won and defended the Ares FC light heavyweight title last year.

"Hunter" made absolutely sure he'd be offered a UFC contract when he stopped Alik Lorenz in just 30 seconds on DWCS, and that quick finish help build quite a bit of anticipation for his formal UFC debut in Qatar.

Yakhyaev found himself lined as the biggest favorite at UFC Qatar when he entered the cage to take on Cerqueira, and the 24-year-old proved that those lopsided odds were more than warranted when he blitzed his opponent right from the opening bell.

After initially dropping Cerqueira with strikes, Yakhyaev gave him no space to return to his feet and eventually locked up a rear naked choke that forced a tap just 33 seconds into the light heavyweight bout.

Cerqueira came into UFC Qatar with his back against the wall after dropping his first three UFC bouts. Prior to that, "The Lion" had put together a stellar 10-0 record that saw him finish all but one of the opponents he faced.

The Brazilian's UFC run more than likely came to an end with a fourth-straight loss at UFC Qatar, but Yakhyaev firmly established himself as a rising light heavyweight talent with his sixth first-round finish out of eight pro victories.

