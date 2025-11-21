UFC Hall of Famer Clay Guida previews RAF debut, reflects on 22-year MMA career

Clay Guida continues to enjoy the ride.

The former UFC fan favorite has fully settled into his post-MMA career, taking on a new opportunity with Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF). Its third event takes center stage next Saturday from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, as Guida wrestles Cayden Henschel as part of a 10-match card.

Guida said the opportunity to get back on the wrestling mats for only the second time in two decades was too important to turn down, especially in his home state. The 33-year-old Johnsburg, Illinois, native confirmed to MMAKO's Zain Bando in an interview released Friday that a huge group of family and friends will be in attendance to support him.

"They me invited to be on the card and I jumped at the opportunity," Guida said. "I've always wanted to strap back on the wrestling shoes. Everyone knows one of our quotes is, "wrestling is life." To be able to go in and be able to wrestle back in town, hometown of Chicago. We grew up in the suburbs, and my first love was wrestling at a young age, into college, and I got into mixed martial arts after that."

Balancing a busy lifestyle that sees him travel between Illinois and Florida has allowed him to pursue other leisure activities (including fishing trips). However, staying active is important to Guida, who has competed in combat sports for over two decades.

Clay Guida Looks Ahead To RAF Debut

May 11, 2019; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil; Clay Guida (blue gloves) reacts to fight against BJ Penn (red gloves) during UFC 237 at Jeunesse Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Silva-Imagn Images | Jason Silva-Imagn Images

"I've always wanted to wrestle late into our life, so this [platform] gives me an opportunity to do so again," Guida said. "RAF 03 is just a kickoff for us. Hopefully, we're going to be having many more matches in the future as they are scheduling them."

Guida said he isn't in a rush to return immediately, but wants to remain involved in the promotion entering next year.

Of all the memories Guida had, receiving a call to enter the UFC Hall of Fame's "Fight Wing" alongside TUF 1 winner Diego Sanchez was a dream come true, he said.

"That's the one that really put us on the map and will give us a footprint in mixed martial arts and the UFC forever," Guida said.

Receiving a congratulatory call from UFC CEO Dana White before Guida's eventual induction in 2019, was an emotional, yet satisfying moment.

Clay Guida Reveals 'Milestone' Phone Call From UFC CEO Dana White

"He goes, 'Congrats,'" Guida recalled White saying. "And I'm like, 'For what?'"

White's words, per Guida's recollection were: "'You're getting inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2019.'"

Guida's shocking reaction quickly shifted into jubilation, realizing all of his years of hard work had paid off.

"It was a very, very special moment," Guida said. "To be able to call your parents and your brother [Jason Guida] and your coaches and let them know that – it's a milestone."

Over six years later, Guida can check off another milestone and do so in a place that has given him so much.

For now, the last days of "The Carpenter" are far from finished.

The event gets underway at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. on FOX Nation.

