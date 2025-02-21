How to watch UFC Seattle & betting odds for Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
The UFC departs Las Vegas for the next two weekends, beginning with UFC Seattle this Saturday night from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA.
The promotion's first trip to Seattle since July 2013 is headlined by a bantamweight bout between former UFC two-division champion Henry Cejudo and Song Yadong to top a 12-fight card.
Cejudo (16-4 MMA, 10-4 UFC) returns to the Octagon for the first time since last February, losing a decision to current UFC Bantamweight Champion Merab Dvalishvili (19-4 MMA, 12-2 UFC) giving him back-to-back losses for the first time in over eight years.
UFC Seattle best fights and fighters to watch - Henry Cejudo vs. Song Yadong
Henry Cejudo Discusses Retirement
Cejudo seeks his first win since his sudden retirement from MMA in 2020 after finishing Dominick Cruz with a second-round TKO. During media day Wednesday, Cejudo opened up on how his career has evolved through the years, along with what retirement truly means, while directly equating it to Cruz's recent retirement saga.
“I’m going to give you guys an example: Khabib did a really good job of going through injuries and then adapted and adjusted, and how is it that he can get better? A lot of fighters have gone through that, but I don’t think Dominick ever really found it – whether it was rest, nutrition, overtraining, undertraining, whatever that may be," Cejudo said.
Song Yadong Aims To Retire Henry Cejudo
Yadong (21-8-1 MMA, 10-3-1 UFC) told MMAFighting.com he wants to make a statement by securing the biggest win of his career, leaving the 38-year-old with one logical choice.
“Yeah, I think if he lost this one, this is his last fight, the last round,” Song said. "But I will win the fight. I believe this is his last one, [his] last fight.
“This will be the last fight in Seattle. Time is over, it’s time to retire.”
Yadong not only said this will be Cejudo's last fight but plans to guarantee it with a memorable performance.
“That’s what I [wanted],” Song said. “Last year, in May, I called him out. UFC wanted me to fight him in September, but he got injured and we finally got this one. Yeah, he’s a very good fighter- two-division UFC champion, Olympic champion, a lot of achievements. It’s an honor to fight him.”
Check out the rest of the card and betting odds below, thanks to DraftKings Sportsbook.
UFC Seattle Bout Order and Betting Odds
UFC Seattle has a pay-per-view feel to it, as it gets underway with the prelims at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the main card at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT exclusively streaming to ESPN+ in the U.S.
UFC Seattle Main Card (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Main Event: Henry Cejudo (+220) vs. Song Yadong (-270), bantamweight (five rounds, non-title)
- Co-Main Event: Brendan Allen (+260) vs. Anthony Hernandez (-325), middleweight
- Rob. Font (+136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (-162), bantamweight
- Jean Silva (-500) vs. Melsik Baghdasaryan (+300), featherweight
- Alonzo Menifield (-245) vs. Julius Walker (+200), light heavyweight
UFC Seattle Preliminary Card (6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, ESPN+)
- Featured Prelim: Ion Cuțelaba (+150) vs. Ibo Asla (-180), light heavyweight
- Andre Fili (+100) vs. Melquizael Costa (-120), featherweight
- Mansur Abdul-Malik (-1200) vs. Nick Klein (+750), middleweight
- Ricky Simon (+180) vs. Javid Basharat (-218), bantamweight
- Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Austin Vanderford, 175-pound catchweight – even -110 odds
- Nursulton Ruziboev (-258) vs. Eric McConico (+210), middleweight
- Modestas Bukauskas (-285) vs. Raffael Cerqueira (+230), light heavyweight
