UFC Hall of Famer offers up new challenger for Champion Merab Dvalishvili
Urijah Faber believes we'll see a title contender emerge at UFC Seattle.
The UFC's bantamweight division is loaded with talent, #7 in the world vs. #8 on display this Saturday as former two-weight champion Henry Cejudo defends his spot against Chinese contender Song Yadong. Both men will try to return to the win column during an odd time at 135lbs.
There's no clear-cut contender for Merab Dvalishvili, the champion already owning wins over the Top 3, and with #4, #5 and #6 also coming off losses.
Urijah Faber Weighs In On Song vs. Cejudo
That may apply to Song Yadong too, but maybe not for much longer, Faber believing the 'Team Alpha Male' product is capable of snagging the next title opportunity with a win over the credentialed Cejudo.
"One of the best mixed martial artists of all time. So much respect for [Cejudo]," Faber said of Song's upcoming fight in a interview with The Schmo. "Between the [Olympic] gold medals, the multiple world championships and just the mentality to fight anybody... He knows Song's a tough task, so he's gonna be ultra-prepared. We want the best Cejudo 'cause Song's looking at the belt - he's looking make a statement.
"I feel like he very easily could have got the win against Petr Yan," Faber said of Song's last performance - a decision loss at UFC 299. "A very close fight. Song's looking to showcase a new skill set, a new level of his game. And he is only, what, 27 years old?"
Faber Says Title Shot On The Line At UFC Seattle
Song Yadong is 5-2 in his last 7 fights, his last couple of defeats coming to Yan and perennial contender Cory Sandhagen. In Song's corner is Urijah Faber, a former WEC champion who challenged for a UFC title four separate times.
Faber believes Song follows in his footsteps sooner rather than later.
"I think we're looking at a shot at the belt," Faber said of what's next for Song after UFC Seattle. "Watch the Yan fight, Song was the better guy on the feet. He had a couple things that maybe swayed the decision, but he's world championship caliber."
"He also accepted the fight against Umar [Nurmagomedov] and that didn't happen," Faber recalled. "We were ready for that fight, which would've put us right there in the title hunt. Hopefully after this one, between Merab and and Umar, we will get one of those two guys."
