Huge Brawl Between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal Teams Breaks Out During Presser

The teams of Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz brawled during a press conference hyping up the July 6th boxing match.

Fernando Quiles Jr.

A brawl broke out between the teams of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal during a press conference for their July 6th boxing match.
An all-out melee broke out during the press conference for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal.

A press event for the boxing match took place earlier today (June 6). Nothing seemed out of the ordinary with the presser, as the Stockton native once again walked off stage. Diaz and Masvidal exchanged words, but it was members of both fighter's teams who made things physical.

A brawl between both camps spilled over and the fracas was captured on video.

Team Diaz and Team Masvidal Brawl During Press Conference

Punches were thrown during the melee and fans were urged to move away from where the fight was happening. Of course, several people pulled out their phones to capture video of what was transpiring.

At this time, it's unknown what sparked the argument that led to the brawl. With that said, Diaz and Masvidal have gone from being cordial to revving up the intensity during pre-fight banter.

The incident may not come as a surprise, as both Diaz and Masvidal are known for having people around them who are just as street savvy as they are. When a brawl goes down, you won't find either team backing down and the result is what you see in the video.

Fans aren't surprised either:

Diaz will look to avenge his November 2019 TKO loss to Masvidal when the two fought under the UFC banner. While Jorge was winning the fight, things still ended in controversial fashion as the doctor made the decision to stop the fight based on a cut that didn't look like a fight ender.

We'll see if Diaz finds better success against "Gamebred" inside the ring on July 6th.

