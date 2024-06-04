Boxing News: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Co-Main Features Son of Hall of Famer
The co-feature bout of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing card has reportedly been set in stone.
Diaz and Masvidal will mix it up a second time, this go-around it'll be in the sweet science on July 6th. Before fight fans see The Stockton native and "Gamebred" trade leather inside the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, there is the co-main event to sink your teeth into.
Dan Rafael reports that former WBA and IBF Middleweight Champion Daniel Jacobs will go one-on-one with Shane Mosley Jr., who is the son of International Boxing Hall of Famer Shane Mosley. This one is scheduled for 10 rounds in the super middleweight division.
Daniel Jacobs vs. Shane Mosley Jr. Set for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal Card
Jacobs hasn't been in action since he dropped a split decision to John Ryder back in February 2022. It wasn't a good showing for the former world champion, who needed a decent enough performance after nearly being defeated by Gabriel Rosado in late 2020.
Many are wondering if Jacobs has anything left in the tank at this point.
As for Mosley Jr., he'll be looking for the biggest win of his pro boxing career. He's hoping to have found a spark with his four-fight winning streak. While he hasn't come anywhere close to his father in terms of pedigree, he has turned out to be a serviceable boxer with a record of 21-4.
Can Mosley Jr. reach a higher level than many are anticipating at this point?
