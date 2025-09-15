Nate Diaz calls out Terence Crawford after stunning Canelo upset
Ex-UFC superstar Nate Diaz is shooting for the stars in the wake of Terence Crawford dominating Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.
Crawford is currently on the hit list of UFC lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, but Diaz isn't letting this get in his way as he made a lofty callout on Sunday night.
Although he lost to Jake Paul in a recent boxing appearance, an ever-game Diaz wants a big-money super fight with the first-ever three-division undisputed men's boxing champion.
Jean Silva reveals brutal aftermath of Diego Lopes clash and clears air on loss
Nate Diaz issues challenge to Terence Crawford
Taking to X after the result, Stockton's finest remarked, "Crawford next," to the tune of hundreds of fight fans denigrating the idea.
"After every large combat sports event, it's always the same losers who say the dumbest s--- for attention," One user explained.
Diaz is 1-1 in professional boxing, last defeating perennial rival Jorge Masvidal in 2024. Before this, he lost a majority decision to Jake Paul, being put down in round five.
Is Diaz vs. Crawford realistic?
There's slim chances a reigning undisputed boxing champion turns around to fight a 1-1 retired MMA fighter, but Diaz would make a good money fight if Crawford decided to retire.
At 38, Crawford is definitely in the highest age bracket for his profession, and an exhibition versus any UFC superstar would be an ample opportunity for an easy payday.
Right now, however? Going from Canelo to Diaz would be an unfathomable drop in competition.
More MMA News
- Conor McGregor teases UFC return fight on White House card
- Dana White gives grim update on possible UFC White House fight for Jon Jones
- Dana White opens up on possibilities for UFC stadium show following Canelo-Crawford
- Ugly scenes at Noche UFC 3 after spinning elbow KO leads to post-fight attack
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.