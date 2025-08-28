Darren Till reveals two ex-UFC superstars were first in line for boxing return
Luke Rockhold wasn't first choice for Darren Till as he returns to the boxing ring this weekend at Misfits 22.
'The Gorilla' has had a lucrative career since leaving the UFC in 2022, going on to rack up three wins in exhibition boxing. Last defeating Darren Stewart in May, Till is set to take his most experienced opponent yet, Luke Rockhold, a former UFC middleweight champion.
While Rockhold isn't known for his striking, their fight is talk of the town this weekend as there is no UFC to compete. Former UFC fighter Tony Ferguson will also make his boxing debut against influencer-boxer 'Salt Papi' Nathaniel Bustamante in the co-main event.
Darren Till negotiated with Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal for boxing matches
Speaking with MMA Fighting, Till explained that two other names cropped up for his next fight that just didn't happen. Nate Diaz pulled out, and Jorge Masvidal wasn't the right fit.
"Nate Diaz [wanted the fight]," Till said. "He named the time, place, date, weight, everything. I just said yes because obviously he's the bigger side. . . . But then he pulled out so I'm willing to fight any man.
"[...] I actually facetimed Masvidal... But he showed me his belly and it looked like he was having a really good time [in Thailand]. So I was like maybe that fight doesn't happen. But I'd just love to get that fight back because Masvidal knows I'll knock him out. . . He's got one up on me so I do need my revenge fight with him."
Another former UFC champion wanted a Darren Till boxing match
Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, who owns a win over Till, is also keen on meeting the Liverpudlian in the ring. Speaking to MMA Knockout via Action Network, Woodley registered his interest in Till and a few other names for his return to boxing.
"I accepted the fight against Darren, too. It looks like he fight Luke Rockhold. I would fight Logan Paul. I would fight KSI if he ever wants to fight. It's a lot of guys I would fight. You know, I mean, some guys I was close to fight just because how cool we are.
"You know, those guys want to fight me, too. So it's like, you know, I'm kind of open to boxing quite a few people. I just thought that the Darren Till fight had a lot of legs just because of the history."
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.