Ian Garry teases next fight and offers stunning UFC 322 pick for Islam vs. JDM

"The Future" is already looking ahead to the blockbuster MSG showdown.

Zain Bando

Apr 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, UNITED STATES; Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) reacts after defeating Carlos Prates (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
UFC welterweight contender Ian Garry isn't waiting around for opportunities to stay in title contention. He's seizing opportunities on his own accord.

In an exclusive to MMA Knockout on Sports Illustrated, Garry (16-1 MMA, 9-1 UFC) says he wants to stay in the mix. To do so, however, he wants to do much pre-prep given that UFC 322's main event between UFC Welterweight Champion Jack Della Maddalena (18-2 MMA, 8-0 UFC) and Islam Makhachev (27-1 MMA, 16-1 UFC) is right around the corner, November 15 at Madison Square Garden.

Garry said he plans to be in attendance, offering a surprising potential outcome and a massive shakeup in Makhachev's career.

"l'll absolutely attend the fight," Garry said.

Garry said it is an exciting, yet rather enjoyable experience when watching the fight live, rather than a TV perspective.

Ian Garry Offers Pick For JDM-Makhachev

Garry predicts JDM vs. Makhache
"I would want to be there," Garry said. "I'd wanna see it in real time because real time is different to the TV. Again, stylistically, it's a great fight. Islam's phenomenal everywhere and he is only getting better everywhere, but so is Jack. And I just feel like the size difference, JDM couldn't physically make 155 and I genuinely believe, I think JDM has the opportunity to go out here and knock Islam out. "

With Garry suggesting that Makhachev may lose the opportunity to win a second belt, he says that he is only one or two fights away from earning his chance to win gold - and two names stick out from the rest of the division.

"The two people I want to fight right now are Sean Brady and Belal Muhammad," Garry said. "They're number one and number two in the world. And a win over either of those [guys], as I believe, cements me as the number one contender and next for that belt. And that's what I want. "

Ian Garry Sends Message To Former UFC Champ, Top Contender

Garry sends a message to UFC's welterweight divisio
Garry isn't bothered by either choice, as long as a win keeps him comfortably in the welterweight title conversation.

"I’d smash both of them," Garry said. "Either of them, doesn't matter. Again, I don't care who, I don't care where I beat both of them."

Garry's last fight saw him earn a unanimous decision win opposite Carlos Prates (22-7 MMA, 5-1 UFC) in April in Kansas City to get back on track after his undefeated record came to a halt last December opposite Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) at UFC 310.

Even without a fight booked, at least "The Future" knows where his prospects lie. Therefore, a return is inevitable.

