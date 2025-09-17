Dana White signs 4 fighters to UFC including Daniel Cormier and Ilia Topuria teammates
Dana White's Contender Series Week 6 has concluded, and four fighters have received UFC contracts.
The night capped off with four finishes and one decision, and White was spoiled for choice with some of the prospects on display. Most notable was Daniel Cormier's protege Tommy Gantt, who submitted his opponent, Adam Livingston, within a round.
Dana White's Contender Series 2025: Week 6 free live stream results & highlights
Dana White signs Daniel Cormier protege Tommy Gantt along with other Contender Series winners
Week 6 kicked off with a third-round knockout by Cody Chovancek, before toning down with a unanimous decision victory from Ireland's Paddy McCorry.
". . . Unbelievable KO... Get over here," White told Chovancek during the contract announcements.
"Paddy... I didn't see anything... that I said to myself, 'I have to have one of these guys'."
The action started to turn up with the unofficial debut of Gantt, who pulled off a guillotine choke in under three minutes in the opening frame.
"For being 32 years old, you'd better be coming to the Contender Series to perform the way you did. Get over here, welcome to the UFC," White remarked.
New knockout threat headed to the light heavyweight division
Following Gantt's standout performance, Polish wrecking machine Iwo Baraniewski stunned with a 20-second overhand right knockout.
"Iwo... 6-0, six first-round finishes, unbelievable performance, get over here," White said.
Finally, the DWCS Week 6 main event saw Ilia Topuria and Joel Alvarez teammate Hecher Sosa take on Mackson Lee. Their competition was hard-fought, with Sosa controlling the action and securing the unanimous decision victory and earning the fourth contract.
