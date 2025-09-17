'Dead serious:' Dana White's huge Conor McGregor update sets off UFC White House hype
When it comes to the relationship between UFC CEO Dana White and former two-division champion Conor McGregor, things couldn't be more copesetic.
Just days after McGregor publicly expressed interest in returning to the UFC, White appeared on the latest edition of "IMPAULSIVE" to discuss a variety of topics related to the UFC, including a possible return from the Irish star.
McGregor, despite not having fought since July 2021, is someone who White says is still a major draw, and he trusts him to return if the timing is right.
Dana White Reveals Conor McGregor's Hope For UFC Return
"So, Conor says he's coming back," White said. "He's in the [testing] pool. There's tons of footage of him training. You know, he wants to fight on this White House card. We'll see. I mean, we won't start building that card until February."
White then took it a step further, recalling several instances where McGregor stepped up in major spots throughout his career when the UFC needed him the most.
Could Conor McGregor Fight At UFC White House Card?
"People talk s*** about Conor, I've been in the f****** trenches with Conor," White said. "Conor is a guy that has fought injured. Conor was a guy that, a fighter falls out, we slid in a stylistically bad matchup for him. He doesn't care. He literally will fight anybody."
When White was pressed further about where McGregor is in his career as opposed to a decade ago, and he didn't hesitate to say why the former titleholder still has motivation to compete at the highest level.
"He and I have been talking nonstop," White said. "And he's like, 'I'm dead serious. I want this. You know, I'm training. I'm back in the pool. I'm doing all this s***.' So, we'll see. We still have a long way to go [until June]. We still have a long way to go until February until we start making these cards, so we'll see how it plays out."
White did not hint at any possible opponents for McGregor, as his fight last June against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 was canceled due to a toe injury.
For now, though, White is focused on the long-term future of the TKO brand. Approximately 44 live events will make up the UFC schedule, alongside between a dozen and 16 or so Zuffa Boxing events. Not to mention "Power Slap," The Ultimate Fighter, and other TKO-related ventures.
As next year approaches, so does the new year for the promotion and a busier schedule.
