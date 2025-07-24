Ilia Topuria names 2 opponents UFC could push him to fight next
Ilia Topuria is conscious of two names he could fight next in the lightweight division.
'El Matador' captured lightweight gold by knocking out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317. The outspoken slugger has been on a warpath, collecting the scalps of some of the UFC's finest while chasing the coveted Islam Makhachev fight.
It'd be easy to believe Topuria is waiting for Makhachev to fight at welterweight before forcing the issue, but like his time at featherweight, a title defense first isn't out of the question.
Ilia Topuria snubs big name from lightweight title mix while naming 2 fighters UFC might push
Speaking with the Nelk Boys, Topuria hinted at two names being in the mix: Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett, both of whom could be on the UFC's agenda. He also confirmed No. 1-contender Arman Tsarukyan isn't in the mix.
"I think that they are going to try to push for Justin [Gaethje]," Topuria said. "Or Paddy [Pimblett]. It's not in the conversation about Arman [Tsarukyan]."
A lightweight title defense for Topuria before challenging welterweight would certainly cement him as one of the greatest fighters to touch the UFC. If he won gold at welterweight, he'd be the first-ever three division champion in the promotion's history.
Topuria snubbed Gaethje after winning the belt, but it's clear 'The Highlight' wants his shot, as he hinted at retirement if the UFC had any other plans. On the other hand, Pimblett shares a history with Topuria, and the England vs. Spain narrative would certainly move the needle.
