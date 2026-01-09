Paddy Pimblett gets heated response from fellow UFC star after outrageous comment

Some highly-questionable trash talk from UFC star Paddy Pimblett generated a heated response from fellow lightweight contender Dan Hooker.

After breaking into the lightweight division’s Top 5 in the official UFC rankings despite not competing since last April, Pimblett now sits as the promotion’s #5-ranked lightweight ahead of the biggest fight of his career at UFC 324.

“The Baddy” will face Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title bout that serves as the first UFC main event of 2026, but ahead of that showdown Pimblett recently turned his focus to #6-ranked lightweight Hooker.

Dan Hooker Fires Back At Paddy Pimblett

Never one to shy away from a chance to verbally bash his fellow UFC lightweights, Pimblett’s recent shot at Hooker went a step too far and understandably drew a blunt reaction from “The Hangman”.

It’s on site u fat bitch. pic.twitter.com/Izud4CCSNi — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) January 9, 2026

“It’s on site u fat b****.”

READ MORE: MMA fans up in arms after UFC reveals lackluster co-main event for UFC Mexico

One of the more popular fighters on the UFC roster thanks to his exciting fighting style, Hooker entered 2025 on a three-fight win streak after defeating Mateusz Gamrot in his lone 2024 outing at UFC 305.

Jalin Turner (red gloves) fights Dan Hooker (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The win over Gamrot earned the 35-year-old a massive fight with current #1-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan, who submitted Hooker in the second round of their headlining bout at UFC Qatar.

UFC Fans React To Pimblett/Hooker Beef

Pimblett has grown into a sizeable star for the UFC since joining the promotion in 2021, but some MMA fans weren't particularly impressed by the former Cage Warriors titleholder’s latest comment about Hooker.

paddy yesterday: "we don't talk about family"



paddy today: — copedup (@coped_up) January 9, 2026

“Paddy yesterday: ‘we don’t talk about family’ paddy today:”

Paddy way out of line here — MAR (@Chucky_Glenn) January 9, 2026

“Paddy way out of line here”

thats a bit too much ngl — xen (@xenquant) January 9, 2026

“that’s a bit too much ngl”

READ MORE: 21-year-old UFC phenom could break into rankings after agreeing to UFC 326 fight

He crossed the line on that one. I enjoy his fights but I side with you on this situation — Gorilla Blanco (@Gorilla_Blanco) January 9, 2026

“He crossed the line on that one. I enjoy his fights but I side with you on this situation”

i really hope gaethje just ends his career once he's finished destroying him in the octagon. — Little Elphy (@graceycakesxox) January 9, 2026

“i really hope gaethje just ends his career once he’s finished destroying him in the octagon.”

Please finish this little cunt’s career after he gets wasted by Gaethje. — Frusinate1888🍀 (@frusinate1888) January 9, 2026

“Please finish this little c***’s career after he gets wasted by Gaethje.”

A Hooker vs. Pimblett matchup could be a strong possibility if “The Baddy” comes up short at UFC 324, but a victory over Gaethje would see Pimblett extend his undefeated UFC record and also claim the promotion’s interim lightweight title.

Michael Chandler (red gloves) fights against Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

READ MORE: 30-fight MMA veteran teases next UFC bout less than a month after stellar debut

A return timeline for UFC Lightweight Champion Ilia Topuria is currently unclear while the undefeated UFC star deals with some ongoing personal matters. If Topuria remains sidelined for an extended period, Pimblett could also settle another ongoing feud with Tsarukyan in a potential interim title defense if he gets his hand raised on January 24.

More MMA Knockout News

• Ex-UFC champion sets the record straight on rumored title eliminator fight

• Rising UFC star gets ranked opponent at UFC Houston after going 4-0 in 2025

• Hard-hitting KO artists to rematch at UFC 326 after ex-title challenger's withdrawal

• UFC star books next fight after controversial win that sparked FBI investigation

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.